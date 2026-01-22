The following is a near-verbatim transcript of today’s briefing by Stéphane Dujarric, Spokesperson for the Secretary-General.

** Noon Briefing Guest

All right, good afternoon. In a short while we will be joined in person by our friend Carlos Ruiz Massieu, who, as you know, is the Special Representative of the Secretary-General in Haiti.

** Deputy Secretary-General

Meanwhile, our Deputy Secretary-General, [Amina J Mohammed], is in Denmark, in Copenhagen, where she delivered a keynote address to the Parliament of Denmark on “the future of the United Nations in a turbulent world”.

In her remarks, she underscored that the UN Charter remains our moral compass and called for a renewed commitment to multilateralism rooted in solidarity, international law, and human dignity. Ms. Mohammed warned that the erosion of the rules-based international order and urged Member States to protect and modernize the multilateral system, by securing peace, investing in sustainable development, and helping to reset the United Nations to deliver more effectively for people and planet.

While in Copenhagen, the Deputy Secretary-General met with Lars Løkke Rasmussen, the Minister for Foreign Affairs of Denmark. Not surprisingly, they discussed Denmark–UN collaboration, including Denmark’s long-standing leadership in development cooperation, and particularly its support for the UN Resident Coordinator system. They also discussed Denmark’s current membership on the Security Council. The Deputy Secretary-General also met with Lars Aagaard, the Minister for Climate, Energy and Utilities. In that meeting, they discussed priorities on climate action.

The Deputy Secretary-General also met with representatives from Nordic countries to discuss ongoing UN reforms and shared development priorities.

Tomorrow, she will travel to Paris at UNESCO Headquarters to mark the International Day of Education.

** Syria/Al Hol Camp

Turning to the situation in Syria, and more particularly Al Hol camp. Our colleagues from the UN refugee agency and from UNICEF tell us that yesterday their teams reached the Al Hol camp following its takeover by the Syrian Government. Our colleagues tell us that the situation in the camp remains rather tense and volatile, with reports of looting and burning. As a result, it was not possible for them to enter the camp itself, and this was the same situation today when they tried again. The teams, however, held some constructive discussion with representatives of the Syrian Government at Al Hol camp.

The Government of Syria has expressed its willingness to provide security and support to UNHCR and humanitarian partners so that humanitarian operations can continue.

We are continuing to underscore the importance of ensuring that the transfer of ISIL detention facilities presently under Syrian Democratic Forces control to the Syrian Government takes place in an orderly manner, in line with international standards.

** Syria/Security Council

Back here in the Security Council, Council members also held a discussion on Syria.

Assistant Secretary-General Khaled Khiari reiterated the Secretary-General’s concern over the ongoing violence. He called for respect for international law, and for the protection of civilians, reaffirming our support for an inclusive Syrian political transition.

For her part, Edem Wosornu, the director of OCHA’s Crisis Response Division, said that recent clashes displaced tens of thousands of people in Aleppo, disrupting basic services and humanitarian delivery, as we’ve been telling you.

She stressed that Syria can make progress in reducing humanitarian needs, but this depends on increased investment in recovery and sustained humanitarian funding as well as active diplomacy to prevent renewed violence.

** Occupied Palestinian Territory

Turning to the situation in Gaza, the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs says that people across the Gaza Strip are struggling to meet their needs as the humanitarian scale-up remains restricted.

Yesterday, the UN Population Fund said that there are increased risks of gender-based violence, child marriage and exploitation of women and girls. It says that damage to health facilities, to safe spaces and clinics — all of that combined with displacement that we have been seeing, and movement restrictions and not to mention the flooding that we have also been seeing — all of that has sharply limited access to psychosocial support and medical care.

Since Sunday and as of yesterday, our partners leading on emergency shelter assistance have reached over 13,000 households, distributing hundreds of tents and [thousands] of tarpaulins.

Our partners also continued to distribute mattresses, sleeping bags, blankets, warm clothes, cooking utensils, as well as solar lights.

Our partners responsible for site management report that — due to capacity and funding constraints — they are currently able to provide support in just about 40 per cent of the existing 970 displacement sites that exist across Gaza.

Moving to the West Bank, our humanitarian colleagues at OCHA tell us that over 100 Palestinian Bedouin and herding households from five communities across the central West Bank were displaced in just two weeks — between January 6th and 19th — all of that due to ongoing settler attacks, threats and intimidation by settlers. These attacks have prevented residents from reaching their homes, reaching their pastural lands and reaching sources of water.

Yesterday, UNFPA reported that the ongoing operations by Israeli forces along with settler violence and movement restrictions continue to disrupt people’s access to schools, workplaces, markets as well as healthcare.

The agency estimated that more than 230,000 women and girls, including nearly 15,000 pregnant women, have limited access to reproductive health services due to the escalation of violence.

** South Sudan

And I want to flag a number of humanitarian crises, notably two that received some emergency funding. First in South Sudan, escalating conflict in Jonglei State has prompted our Emergency Relief Coordinator, Tom Fletcher, to release $10 million from the Central Emergency Response Fund to deliver urgent assistance to nearly 180,000 displaced human beings in that area.

The funds will support food assistance, healthcare, shelter, water, sanitation and hygiene services, as well as to help on the prevention of gender-based violence as well as violence against children.

Since the end of December, conflict has forced more than 200,000 people from their homes. Women and girls, children, people with disabilities, and older persons face heightened risks of violence and exploitation in these circumstances.

A Government-declared no-fly zone in Jonglei State, alongside insecurity and bureaucratic constraints, continues to put limits on our ability to access those in need as well as the ability of our partners to do so.

Around 15 non-governmental organizations are providing essential aid with the limited resources available.

This year, we and our partners are appealing for nearly $1.5 billion to support more than 4 million people in need in South Sudan.

** Mozambique

[…] Also, in Mozambique, our Emergency Relief Coordinator Tom Fletcher allocated $5 million from the Central Emergency Response Fund to respond to the widespread floods in Mozambique. The new funds will support the Government-led response in the flood-affected districts in Gaza and neighbouring provinces. That includes Maputo and Sofala.

Meanwhile, our colleagues at the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs tell us that a total of 350,000 people are estimated to have been displaced due to this flooding in Mozambique.

We, along with our partners, continue to step up our efforts, with boats available for search-and-rescue operations. Two World Food Programme amphibious vehicles have also been dispatched to the area to try to get to people who are otherwise inaccessible.

WFP is stretching its limited resources to the maximum to support 375,000 men, women and children with a seven-day emergency food kits. OCHA also says that a revised 2026 Humanitarian Needs and Response Plan will be launched tomorrow by the Government of Mozambique and the UN to reflect the humanitarian needs related to these floods.

The International Organization for Migration (IOM) has teams working across priority locations to improve conditions in accommodation centres, strengthen coordination, and ensure the protection of those most at risk.

** Sudan

Turning to Sudan, I can tell you that we are alarmed by the growing impact of drone attacks in North Kordofan State, which is endangering civilians and further constraining the already limited humanitarian access.

On Tuesday, multiple drone strikes were reported in some villages located south-east of the state capital El Obeid. These areas lie along a critical logistics corridor and the attacks risk severing the city’s eastern supply lines.

Another strike was reported on the same day in the village of Wadi Al-Hout, about 30 kilometres north of El Obeid, underscoring the increasing frequency and geographic spread of aerial attacks across that state.

At the same time, the International Organization for Migration estimates that yesterday, more than 2,400 people were displaced from several villages in the locality of Um Dam Haj Ahmed in North Kordofan.

Continued insecurity is placing civilians at heightened risk and further restricting the movement of humanitarian supplies. We again underscore that all parties must protect civilians and must protect civilian infrastructure, and must ensure the safe, rapid and unhindered access for humanitarian goods and staff.

Meanwhile, in the locality of Tawila in North Darfur, our partners report serious shortfalls in food assistance for newly arrived displaced families in Daba Naira camp, highlighting the urgent need to scale up food distributions.

Also on food, the World Food Programme says that despite severe access and funding constraints, it reached 3.6 million people in December in Sudan, including 1.7 million alone in Darfur. However, WFP warns that by the end of March, it will have exhausted its food stocks in Sudan and urgently requires $700 million to sustain life-saving operations through June of this year.

We urge donors to step up support. In 2026, we and our partners are calling for $2.9 billion to reach more than 20 million people who are in urgent need of assistance.

** Democratic Republic of the Congo

In the Democratic Republic of the Congo our humanitarian colleagues say that the humanitarian situation in the provinces of North and South Kivu continues to worsen, marked by more civilian casualties, displacement and mounting threats to humanitarian operations.

In the Rutshuru territory of North Kivu, our partners say that, between 12 and 19 January, at least 50 civilians were killed and about a dozen others injured during a series of armed attacks and clashes.

In the Uvira territory in South Kivu, local civil society reports that at least 12 civilians have been killed by armed groups since 18 January. Fearing more violence, at least 2,400 people fled from the city of Uvira to Kamanyola, where they are staying with host families and in collective centres in an effort to seek safety. Their most urgent needs include food, shelter, water, sanitation and hygiene services, protection and healthcare.

Humanitarian access as you can imagine remains a challenge in South Kivu, particularly in Fizi territory, where dozens of key roads are closed due to insecurity, and that has disrupted operations, including the delivery of medical supplies in response to the cholera outbreak.

Yesterday, in Baraka, armed people entered some compounds of our humanitarian partners. They threated staff and attempted to requisition humanitarian assets.

We strongly condemn any attacks on civilians and threats against humanitarian workers. We urge all parties to comply with their obligations under international [humanitarian] law, which is to protect civilians and to protect civilian infrastructure, and to facilitate safe, unhindered and rapid humanitarian response.

** Venezuela

Back in this hemisphere in Venezuela. We, with our partners, continue to deliver aid in the country.

The Pan American Health Organization reports that a shipment of 23 metric tons of medical supplies arrived in Venezuela two days ago, on 20 January. That was from Brazil, to support the national hemodialysis and nephrology programmes in Venezuela. This is part of a 300 metric ton assistance package, coordinated with Venezuelan health authorities, for treatment to continue for around 8,000 patients, including 500 children who need dialysis.

Our humanitarian colleagues said that our partners are also providing psychosocial and mental health support where resources allow, as reports of cases of psychological and emotional abuse, as well as gender-based violence is on the rise.

As a reminder, Venezuela was [among] the most underfunded humanitarian operations in 2025, with the protection sector, which includes child protection and gender-based violence, among the least funded within that least funded humanitarian appeal. This year, we need $606 million to support 5.4 million people.

** Microsoft

A couple of things I want to flag. First, that yesterday Microsoft announced that it will support our UN80 reform efforts. The measures include support for a proposed UN80 Innovation Fund, initiatives to improve the affordability of core digital tools across the UN system, expanded training to strengthen AI and digital readiness among the UN workforce, that would include me, and the convening of private sector partners to complement UN led reform efforts.

Through this initiative, Brad Smith, President of Microsoft, in his role as an SDG Advocate, is offering practical support to help equip the UN to respond effectively to today’s global challenges amid rising demands and constrained resources.

** The State of Finance for Nature 2026/Report

I want to flag that the UN Environment Programme (UNEP) today released a report showing that for every $1 the world invests in protecting nature, it spends $30 on destroying it. The report, “The State of Finance for Nature 2026”, which uses data for 2023, found $7.3 trillion in total nature-negative finance flows.

Inger Andersen, the Executive Director of UNEP, noted that while financing nature-based solutions crawls forward, harmful investments and subsidies are surging ahead. She said that that report offers leaders a clear road map to reverse this trend and work with nature, rather than against it.

** Staff Security

And our staff union today released a press release on security of UN staff. The press release is available but obviously pretty grim.

At least 21 UN personnel — 12 peacekeepers and 9 civilians — were killed in deliberate attacks in 2025. That’s what the Staff Union says.

** Honour Roll

And I have a quiz for you today because we are getting some money.

With an area of only 13 square kilometres, this country is the world’s smallest island nation and is larger than just two other countries. Those two countries that are slightly smaller than the one I am talking about is the Holy See, Vatican City, and Monaco. […]

I will save you time and I will thank our friends in Nauru as they have paid up in full and they are on the Honour Roll. […] They paid $31,865. That’s their contribution to the Regular Budget.

** Uganda

Before I go to questions, I just have a note and I forgot to read an important one on Uganda. I can tell you that the Secretary-General is following with concern the post-election situation in Uganda, including reports of arrests, detentions and violent incidents involving opposition figures and supporters. He notes the importance of restraint by all actors and respect for the rule of law and Uganda’s international human rights obligations, that includes the right to freedom of expression, association and of peaceful assembly.

The Secretary-General stresses the importance of due process and humane treatment for all those in custody and underscores the need to safeguard civic space.

Now, Edie, all yours.

** Questions and Answers

Question : Thanks, Steph. A few follow-up questions. First, does the Secretary-General have any comment on the President's decision to drop tariffs against Europeans that support Greenland's independence and on whatever deal is in the works that no details have really been given… [cross-talk]

Spokesman : As you say, no detail has emerged, but it's clear. I mean, it appears at least that the pressure has gone down. Our position was and remains the same, is that we believe in the territorial integrity of the Kingdom of Denmark, as well as the issue of self-determination, which are both enshrined in the Charter.

Question : And secondly, on Syria. Edem Wosornu told the Security Council this morning that UNICEF and UNHCR reached Al-Hol camp yesterday and that the refugee agency has taken over the management of Al-Hol. Is that still holding? I was somewhat confused by what you…

Spokesman : I can only go with the information that I have, and we checked with some of our colleagues that they weren't able to physically enter the camp. I do know that we are in talks with the Syrian authorities, which are securing the camp. We want to be able to operate and provide the services that we need to operate, but we'll try to get you a bit more detail.

Question : Maybe you can try and…

Spokesman : Yes, I will do that. Yes. Dezhi?

Question : Yes, couple of questions. Yesterday, there's a launch of the Board of Peace, which President Trump actually take a positive tone toward the UN, asked for cooperation. Has the UN been in any kind of discussion with the Board of Peace personnel on the possible cooperation?

Spokesman : Look, let's be clear. We are committed to doing whatever we can to ensure the full implementation of Security Council resolution 2803, which as you will recall, welcomed the creation of the Board of Peace for Gaza. And as you know, because I know you pay very close attention to what I say here every day, part of that resolution and the plan put forward by President Trump talked about the UN leading on humanitarian aid delivery. I think we have delivered a massive amount of humanitarian aid in Gaza, as much as we've been able to allow. And we've talked about the restrictions, but you know how much more we've been able to do since the ceasefire. As part of that, we've worked very well with the US authorities, and we will continue to do so.

Question : So no discussion yet, as I understand?

Spokesman : The UN remains the only international organization with universal membership. We've obviously saw the announcements made in Davos yesterday and again today. The Secretary-General's work continues with determination to implement the mandates given to us, all underpinned by international law, by the Charter of the UN. I mean, our work continues.

Question : Another follow-up on the demolished UNRWA compound in East Jerusalem. After the statement by the Secretary-General, is there any follow-up measures that the UN has taken recently?

Spokesman : As Farhan explained we've sent letters, and then Secretary-General sent a very direct letter to the Government of Israel. I don't want to say discussions continue because there's really nothing to discuss. This went against the obligations of Israel under the immunities, privileges of this organization.

Question : The argument from the Israeli Ambassador Danon is that in the first phase, when after the Knesset, they passed their legislation, UN staff actually respected the legislation and leave that compound. So this is just a next step.

Spokesman : This was not, when people left, this was not done following the law. It was more done in terms of the safety of our staff. Right? I'm not going to enter into a debate with Ambassador Danon. The obligations of Israel, as of every other Member State of the UN, remains to respect the privileges and immunities of the Organization. In this case, and we've seen in some other cases around the world, it's not always done.

Yes.

Question : Hello, Stéphane. Thank you. Do you have an update on the situation in Kobane? Many call it a humanitarian crisis because many residents have been without water and electricity for over a week.

Spokesman : Unfortunately, I do not have one today.

Farnoush, and then Linda.

Question : Thanks, Steph. I wanted to talk about another announcement that was made during the Board of Peace, Davos, announcement that Rafah Crossing is going to be open next week. Have you guys, have UN officials been told that? Obviously, the crossing is controlled by Israel who has not yet commented. Anything you can share about what you guys have…

Spokesman : No. I mean, we've just like you, I saw what the announcement was made. We've not heard anything officially, but we continue to hope that Rafah will reopen for people and especially for cargo. I mean, it's a critical, critical point of entry for humanitarian aid as it is for commercial goods, especially, and for Palestinians wanting to come back or wanting to leave.

Question : And separately, I'm wondering if you saw the logo for the Board of Peace, if it looked familiar…

Spokesman : I mean, it's the first time I saw it.

Question : Yeah. Is there any copyright or trademark?

Spokesman : No.

Question : Issues that the UN can raise?

Spokesman : No.

Question : Okay. Just wondering.

Spokesman : But, you know, I mean, as I said, we're continuing our work. We're keeping calm and carry on, to paraphrase a famous phrase.

Sorry. Linda, and then Sinan.

Question : Thank you, Steph. On the terrible situation in Sudan, I was just wondering, I mean, I know the SG engages in, you know, extends his good offices for trying to bring about peace in various crises. I was just wondering, I mean, I know he's on record as calling for the Sudanese Armed Forces and the RSF to come to the peace table. Are there, can you just shed some light perhaps, in terms of, is there any reaction from these two groups on any level?

Spokesman : They're obviously, in the context that the Secretary-General has had, whether it's Mr. Lamamra, his Special Envoy for Sudan, or Tom Fletcher or Denise Brown, our Head of Humanitarian in Sudan, they talk to the various parties. There are reactions, of course. I mean, you and I look at the same thing. We have not had face to face talks between the RSF and the Government of Sudan. And we've pushed in different ways.

Mr. Lamamra was in Cairo recently, where he worked with the Egyptian called meeting on the coordination. We've been talking to Mr. Boulos, the US Envoy. We're talking to all the parties. First of all, making sure that all those who want to see the end of conflict in Sudan work in concert, right? Whether it's individual Member States, whether it's regional organizations like the AU, like IGAD, or like us. Because, I mean, you just heard what I just described on the humanitarian situation today. I mean, millions and millions of people who are suffering because two leaders have refused to stop fighting, and we’ll continue our efforts. But diplomacy is complicated. It's time consuming, but we will continue with determination.

Sinan, and then I'll go back. Yes, go ahead.

Question : Thank you, Steph. In Türkiye, many accounts of journalists and media organizations have been banned, including me this morning. What is the Secretary-General's position on, when it comes to the freedom of press and freedom of speech?

Spokesman : I haven't seen that particular news, but I can tell you our position across the table is what we've often talked about here, is that we need journalists to be able to do their work on their own terms, right? We need freedom of the press. Journalists need to be able to do their work and ask questions, however unpleasant they may be, even in this room, without fear of harassment or retribution or worse.

Yes.

Question : Hi, Steph. Mitch McCann, Feature Story News. Today is reportedly the day that it's finalized the US is withdrawing from the WHO. Does the Secretary-General have a message for the US about potentially re-joining in the future? And secondly, according to US law, they have to pay all the fees that they already owe before they can actually leave. So does the Secretary-General consider them having left or not yet because they haven't paid those fees?

Spokesman : Look, I think for all intents and purposes, they are no longer participating in the work of the World Health Organization. Those legal details will likely have to be worked out. It is clear we would love to see the United States be a full participant in the work of the World Health Organization, like we want to see every country. I mean, if there's an issue that is clearly, that knows no border, that doesn't respect territorial integrity, so to speak, are health issues, right? Viruses, non-communicable diseases, all of these issues need and should be worked out with international cooperation. The World Health Organization is the place to do it.

Dulcie.

Question : Can you give some more details on this Microsoft contract and what exactly it will entail and the value of the contract?

Spokesman : It's a very good question. Let me try to get more details as soon as I leave the podium.

Edie, and then we'll go to our guest.

Question : Thank you, Steph. A follow-up to Linda's question on Sudan. Did we ever get a readout from that meeting in Cairo on whether all of the divergent players actually have agreed on a single way to try and get both sides to negotiate?