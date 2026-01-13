The following is a near-verbatim transcript of today’s briefing by Stéphane Dujarric, Spokesman for the Secretary-General.

Good afternoon. At 2 p.m., tomorrow, there will be a briefing here by the President of the General Assembly, Annalena Baerbock (Germany). She will be here following her remarks to the General Assembly. And as a reminder the Secretary-General will deliver his priority speech to the General Assembly on Thursday, at 10 a.m.

** Ukraine

Starting with Ukraine. Today, in Ukraine, as the war approaches its fifth year, we and our humanitarian partners launched the 2026 Humanitarian Needs and Response Plan, which calls for $2.3 billion to support more than 4 million people across the country with life-saving assistance. Overall, nearly 11 million people across Ukraine are estimated to require humanitarian assistance this year. Our colleagues note that widespread disruptions to electricity and to heating during extremely cold winter conditions are creating a crisis within an existing crisis, pushing already vulnerable people to the brink. Humanitarian needs remain most severe in front-line areas and along the northern border, where intensified shelling, destruction of civilian infrastructure and persistent disruptions to essential services is ongoing.

People living in territories occupied by the Russian Federation remain largely cut off from services and protection, while humanitarian access remains extremely limited. Humanitarian assistance works hand in hand with Government-led efforts, with national and local organizations, together with our international partners, all playing a central role in reaching people in the most difficult and dangerous conditions. Meanwhile, authorities report that attacks across Ukraine in the past day resulted in civilian casualties, and disruptions to basic services, all of this continuing in freezing temperatures. The capital, Kiyv, and its region, as well as the regions of Donetsk, Dnipro, Kharkiv, Odesa, Sumy and Zaporizhzhia, were all among the hardest hit. In Odesa, overnight attacks injured several civilians and damaged residential buildings, as well as civilian facilities, including offices and premises of several UN organizations.

Across the country, rolling power outages are continuing, and some areas, including parts of capital city, Kyiv, remained without heating as temperatures dropped to -15°C.

** Security Council/Ukraine

Yesterday afternoon, you will have noted that the Security Council held an open briefing on Ukraine. Under-Secretary-General for Political and Peacebuilding Affairs, Rosemary DiCarlo, briefed Council members and noted that large-scale aerial assaults by the Russian Federation against civilians and critical civilian infrastructure across Ukraine have resulted in horrific levels of destruction and suffering. Ms. DiCarlo reiterated the Secretary-General’s strong condemnation of all attacks against civilians and civilian infrastructure, stressing that such attacks violate international humanitarian law. She reaffirmed the Secretary-General’s repeated calls for an immediate, full and unconditional ceasefire as a first step towards a just, lasting and comprehensive peace, grounded in respect for international law and the principles of the Charter of this organization.

Also briefing the Council, Ramesh Rajasingham, the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs’ (OCHA) Director of Coordination, said that what makes the latest attacks especially devastating is that they cripple systems that keep civilians alive during winter. He underscored that civilians who are enduring these attacks need more than statements of concern from the Security Council. They need concrete action to reduce civilian harm and ensure that humanitarian support continues to reach people when they need it most.

** Sudan

Turning to Sudan, our friends in OCHA say they are alarmed by the continued harm to civilians and displacement as fighting escalates in multiple parts of the country. Local reports indicate that at least 19 civilians were killed during a ground assault in the Jarjira area of North Darfur State, that was just yesterday. Another 10 civilians were reportedly killed and nine injured in a drone attack in Sinja, the state capital of Sennar State. That is what the Sudanese Doctors Network is telling us.

The violence continues to drive people from their homes and it must stop. The International Organization for Migration (IOM) estimates that, on Friday, more than 8,000 people were displaced from villages in the locality of Kernoi in North Darfur, with some fleeing within the state and others crossing, seeking refuge into Chad.

At the same time, a deepening nutrition emergency is unfolding in North Darfur State. The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) and its partners conducted a survey last month in the localities of Tina, Um Baru and Kernoi which showed acute malnutrition levels far exceeding World Health Organization (WHO) emergency thresholds of 15 per cent. In Um Baru, the survey found the highest levels of acute malnutrition, with a rate of 53 per cent. We once again call on all parties to immediately protect civilians and civilian infrastructure, respect international humanitarian law, and enable rapid, safe, unhindered and sustained humanitarian access, while urging donors to urgently scale up funding to deliver life-saving assistance.

** Trip Announcement/Sudan

And a trip to announce. Our good friend, Volker Türk, the High Commissioner for Human Rights, will be visiting Sudan from 14 to 18 January. During his visit, he is scheduled to meet with authorities in Port Sudan, as well as representatives of civil society and our own Country Team. He will also travel to Northern State where he will visit Al-Afad camp and meet displaced people and humanitarian partners that are working on the ground. For your planning purposes, and if you wish to share with your colleagues on the ground, Mr. Türk will hold two press conferences at the conclusion of his visit on Sunday, 18 January. One in Port Sudan and a second one during a transit stop in Nairobi. Further updates will be shared by his office.

** South Sudan

Heading South to South Sudan. Today in Juba, the capital of South Sudan, we and our humanitarian partners, together with the Government, launched the 2026 Humanitarian Needs and Response Plan for South Sudan. The plan calls for $1.5 billion to deliver life-saving assistance and protection to 4.3 million people in one of the world’s most complex humanitarian crises. Out of this total amount, our colleagues estimate that the priority is to raise $1 billion to reach 4 million people.

This year, an estimated 10 million people — that is about two thirds of the population of South Sudan, including over 600,000 refugees — will need humanitarian aid. Our humanitarian colleagues tell us that conflict, climate shocks, disease outbreaks, deepening economic challenges and the spillover from the crisis in neighbouring Sudan all continue to drive humanitarian needs in South Sudan. More than 7.5 million people are projected to face food insecurity, that is IPC Phase3 or worse, during the lean season, which is from April to July.

** Yemen

Moving to Yemen. Our Special Envoy, Hans Grundberg, is in Muscat, the capital of Oman. He met today with senior Omani officials to discuss recent developments in Yemen and the broader regional context. Mr. Grundberg also met with Ansar Allah Chief Negotiator Mohammed Abdulsalam to discuss pathways to advance political dialogue, stressing the need to maintain momentum on the release process of the conflict-related detainees, building on the outcomes of the Muscat meetings of December of last year.

During the discussions, Mr. Grundberg reaffirmed our continued engagement with all parties to support a return to an inclusive political process. One of the main topics consistently raised in all our discussions, as you can imagine, remains the fate of 73 of our colleagues who continue to be arbitrarily detained by the Houthis, some since 2021.

The Special Envoy, together with Muin Shreim, our official who is leading the discussion on detainees, raised the ongoing arbitrary detention of the colleagues, calling for their immediate and unconditional release of the 73 and stressing the need to respect the safety and the security of all UN staff, whether they be national or international staff. We continue to demand the immediate and unconditional release of all other personnel from international and local non-governmental organizations (NGOs), civil society and whose who had served with diplomatic missions. And just to add that Mr. Grundberg will brief the Security Council tomorrow and will share further details, and that will be done by video conference.

** Syria

From Syria, OCHA says that nearly 120,000 people remain displaced following recent hostilities in the city of Aleppo. Our partners report that around 29,000 people have returned to their homes so far. Access to the neighbourhoods of Ashrafiyeh and Ash-Sheik Maqsoud is gradually improving, but is limited by the continued operations to clear explosive remnants. Public services, including the restoration of the water supply to approximately three million people following the reactivation of the Babiri water station, are gradually resuming. However, schools remain closed for an additional 15 days, and flights to and from Aleppo Airport continue to be suspended.

We and our humanitarian partners on the ground are continuing to provide aid, including shelter, health, nutrition and food support, while closely monitoring population movements. OCHA and its partners remain on standby to adjust and scale up the response as required, amid ongoing access constraints and what can best be described as a fluid security environment.

** Occupied Palestinian Territory

Turning to Gaza, our colleague, Ramiz Alakbarov, the Humanitarian Coordinator for the Occupied Palestinian Territory, began today a three-day visit to the Gaza Strip. In Khan Younis, he met with displaced families who have been supported by the UN to move away from the flood-prone shoreline toa site in Hamad City. UNICEF provided water and sanitation infrastructure, the World Food Programme (WFP) levelled the land, and the UN Development Programme (UNDP) improved road access to the site.

Also in Khan Younis, Dr. Alakbarov visited Asda’a, where the UN has been supporting thousands of families for more than a year. There, UNICEF provides support for health and nutrition services. Children are also benefiting from temporary learning spaces, where mental health and psychosocial services are provided, and WFP does the school feeding programme there.

The Humanitarian Coordinator also met with farmers who are producing food locally with support from the Humanitarian Fund for the Occupied Palestinian Territory, which is managed by OCHA. Speaking from southern Gaza, Mr. Alakbarov commended the collaboration between UN teams, NGOs and Member States on the ground, while stressing that much more is needed. He called for sustained funding and for the lifting of restrictions on what supplies and equipment can be brought into Gaza, so as to address weather-related risks and other humanitarian needs. He also called for the lifting of restrictions on humanitarian organizations, whether NGOs or UN agencies.

In Deir al-Balah, he met with local organizations working on disability inclusion, focusing on access to devices and artificial limbs — as you can imagine, the need is great in Gaza for that — stronger inclusion in humanitarian assistance and recovery efforts and improved medical evacuation pathways for people with disabilities. He will spend the night in Gaza City and is set to visit several additional locations in the North tomorrow.

Meanwhile, on the ground weather conditions are continuing to be extremely harsh, taking a heavy toll on civilians, especially those living in makeshift shelters, flood-prone areas and war-damaged buildings. Hundreds of tents and makeshift shelters were reportedly blown away or heavily damaged since last night, affecting thousands of people. Amid heavy rainfall and strong winds, OCHA has received reports of cases of hypothermia, mainly among young children, and people being killed as buildings collapse.

We and our partners are rapidly responding to flood alerts, and we are distributing tents, tarpaulins, blankets and warm clothes, as well as nutrition, hygiene and sanitary items across Gaza. Over the past month, nearly 20,000 households have received emergency support. Humanitarian teams have also mitigated flood risks by providing sandbags and clearing debris. OCHA stresses that, despite the scaled-up response, needs on the ground continue to far outpace available supplies and services, with each new rainstorm eroding hard-won gains.

** United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon

Moving North to the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL), you will have seen that our peacekeepers in southern Lebanon issued a couple of statements in the last 24 hours regarding attacks on UN personnel who are all clearly identifiable as such, given that they wear Blue Helmets and blue jackets with the UN logo. The peacekeepers say these attacks are becoming disturbingly common and constitute a serious violation of [Security Council] resolution 1701 (2006).

Peacekeepers say that, last night, two possible flare mortars hit a UN position near Yaroun. The peacekeepers requested a halt from the Israel Defense Forces. Hours earlier, UNIFIL peacekeepers observed two Merkava Israeli tanks move further into Lebanon from an Israeli Defense Forces position near Sarda. Peacekeepers requested through the usual liaison mechanism that the tanks stop their activity. Later, one tank fired three shells from its main gun, with two landing about 150 metres from our peacekeepers. Fortunately, no one was hurt in these incidents.

UNIFIL had informed, as they always do, the [Israel Defense Forces] of its activities in these areas, following standard practice for patrols along the Blue Line. We again remind the Israel Defense Forces, and all parties, of the obligation to ensure the safety of peacekeepers and to cease attacks against them.

** Myanmar

Lastly, an update from Myanmar, where our colleagues at OCHA tell us that they’re concerned about the situation in the Sagaing Region and in Chin State, where intense clashes and airstrikes have resulted in civilian casualties and driven people from their homes in the last several weeks. Since earlier this month, fighting between the Myanmar Armed Forces and non-State armed groups in Katha Township, in the Sagaing Region, forced an estimated 10,000 human beings to flee to neighbouring areas.

During the same period, clashes in Chin State between the Myanmar army and non-state armed groups have forced people to flee from multiple areas in the Falam Township. Last week, between 4 and 6 January, civilians were reportedly killed and injured by air strikes in the townships of Katha, Khin-U and Wetlet in Sagaing Region and Hakha Township in Chin State.

Despite the continuing clashes, funding shortfalls and access challenges, our humanitarian partners continue to deliver aid in hard-to-reach and priority areas, in line with the 2026 Humanitarian Needs and Response Plan, which calls for $890 million. The Humanitarian Coordinator ad interim in Myanmar, Gwyn Lewis, says that underfunding in 2025 pushed families into impossible choices, with many skipping meals, taking dangerous journeys and exposing themselves to serious risks simply to survive. Gabriel then Edie.

Question : Thanks, Steph. On Iran, there are all sorts of numbers coming out of potentially the number of people killed. Volker Türk in his statement said hundreds is the word he used. But, in the press conference in Geneva this morning, the biweekly, when pressed on if those were verifiable numbers from the UN, the answer was no. Can you just flesh out the details on how the UN is coming up with the numbers that you're using?

Spokesman : We have seen, I think credible press reports. We have seen even quotes today from senior Iranian officials talking about close to 2,000. So, obviously, the exact number is hard to get at, but it is clear that an unacceptable number of people have been killed in these protests.

Question : And can you just refresh our memories on the UN posture in Iran when it comes to potentially being able to verify what's happening on the ground?

Spokesman : At this point, we have a team on the ground, they have been, but they're mostly focused on development and humanitarian work. There is no, as far as I know, human rights presence. Edie?

Question : A follow-up on that, Steph. Is the Secretary-General planning to make any kind of a protest or any official calls to the Iranian leadership about the killing of civilians, whether it's hundreds or thousands?

Spokesman : The Secretary-General has repeatedly raised the human rights situation in Iran, in his conversations with Iranian officials. As soon as I have any contact to be able to confirm to you, I shall. Miriam?

Question : Steph, the number that we got from our sources within the Government of Islamic Republic, the numbers of protesters killed are 12,000 people and it has been verified. My question to you is, has the Secretary-General seen the bodies… the amount of bodies in the body bags? And also, is there going to be a stronger reaction from him? Another question is that, is he going to push for a meeting, UN [Security Council] meeting… an emergency meeting because we haven't seen it. And also, one other question regarding this, the Islamic Republic, the

Government is calling protesters terrorists. Has the Secretary-General seen these comments? And does he agree that these people who are on the streets demanding their rights, basic rights, they are terrorists?

Spokesman : I think, I will let you do the compare and contrast. We have repeatedly referred to people in the streets, Tehran, as protesters, protesters who have a right to protest peacefully and… and a government that has a responsibility to protect people in their practice of that right. The Secretary-General is well aware of the news coverage, and he's also seen the coverage on television. And I think the strong statement we issued over the weekend and what we keep reiterating today is a reflection of his shock and what is going on. And as I told Edie, as soon as we have some contact to be able to report, I will do that. Dezhi and then Namo.

Question : Has the Secretariat ever contacted the Iranian mission here to express concern, and do you get any feedback from…?

Spokesman : There have been contacts done at various levels. I think, the feedback is expressed in the letters that the Iranian mission has sent to the UN.

Question : The US President [Donald J.] Trump urged Iranians to “keep protesting and take over” what they call institutions in the country, he cancelled all meetings with the Iranian officials, and he said the help is on the way. Do you consider that an incitement in such a scenario?

Spokesman : I think, in this situation, the focus should be on ensuring that people's rights on the ground are respected, the right to express themselves, the rights to protest, and we continue to push for diplomacy.

Question : I have another topic here. Last week, the Secretary-General sent a letter to Prime Minister [Benjamin] Netanyahu concerning the amendment of the Knesset law against UNRWA [United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East]. And today, the Israeli ambassador to the UN, [Danny] Danon said “instead of dealing with the undeniable involvement of UNRWA personnel in terrorism, the SG choose to threaten Israel. This is not defending international law. This is defending an organization marked by terrorism.” That remind me of something. Has the OIOS [The Office of Internal Oversight Services] investigation on UNRWA concluded?

Spokesman : I think, we've shared with you all the information we have on that. And I think it's…

Correspondent : I mean, case.

Spokesman : It's an important reminder that it was Mr. Philippe Lazzarini himself, it was UNRWA itself that announced the issues relating to UNRWA staff who may have been involved in the horrific terror attacks of 7 October [2023] and other activities. I think we've never shied away, from dealing with that. The letter, as you refer, was not a threat. I mean, the Secretary-General's not in the business of threatening Member States. It was a reaffirmation of the responsibilities of the Government of Israel, a reaffirmation of the rights of the United Nations as agreed to in the general convention on the privileges of immunity, which we expect every single Member State to respect.

Question : Do you have a timetable or schedule that the SG might present this case to the ICJ [International Court of Justice]?

Spokesman : It is not… again, what the letter says is that the general convention says it in case there's a difference between the UN and a Member State, it could go to the International Court of Justice. The Secretary-General has also written letters, similar letters to both the President of General Assembly and the President of Security Council updating them on the situation as relating to the UN premises in Jerusalem.

Question : Does the Secretary-General expect any of the institution you mentioned, the GA or the Security Council to take action on this?

Spokesman : It's just a matter of the Secretary-General keeping all Member States updated on this matter.

Question : So, no concrete actions?

Spokesman : That I know of, at this point. Namo?

Question : Thank you, Stephane. The Syrian Network for Human Rights says it has verified the authenticity of a video that appears to show Syrian government forces abusing the body of a Kurdish female fighter and throwing it from a high floor of a building in Aleppo. Is the United Nations aware of this footage? And does the Secretary-General…?

Spokesman : I've seen these reports. They're extremely disturbing to say the least. And of course, in all of these cases, there needs to be accountability. Pan… yes, please.

Question : Sorry. On Syria. The Syrian Democratic Forces are accusing Damascus of expanding the war beyond Aleppo towards the east. The Syrian Ministry of Defence reportedly put out another area called Der Hafer designating it as another closed military zone. Isn't this concerning for the Secretary-General and for the…?

Spokesman : We want to see the Government and the SDF [Syrian Defence Forces] return to the agreement that was agreed to and settle differences, which we understand that there are, through negotiations. It is too important for the fate of Syria and the fate of all Syrians that there needs to be peace, an agreement, a renewed agreement between the two. Pan, then Alex, then Ephrem.

Question : Thank you. Thank you, Steph. Today, maybe you are aware that US President Trump said that he has cancelled all meetings with Iranians. And yesterday, they were reposted that the Pentagon has provided the president with a wide range strike options with Iran. And the Iranians said it is ready for war while also remains open for dialogue. So, a military confrontation between the two countries seems to be imminent. So, I wonder if the Secretary-General will issue official statement calling for restraint and diplomacy between the two countries?

Spokesman : Well, I think, Pan, as I answered to Dezhi today and I think as I answered questions from your colleagues yesterday, we're of course, very concerned about the increase military like rhetoric that we're seeing around the Iranian situation. It is imperative that all Member States push for diplomacy as opposed to military rhetoric. Alex and then Ephrem.

Question : Thanks, Steph. Firstly, on Iran. Could you please share how many UN staff do you have in Iran? Like, approximately?

Spokesman : I could, if I knew off the top of my head, but we'll get you that number soon.

Question : Are you planning to evacuate those guys?

Spokesman : No. There's no plan at this point to evacuate.

Question : Alright. On Venezuela. I asked you this question yesterday. Maybe you could confirm it now, if there's any plan of the Secretary-General to meet with Ms. Machado?

Spokesman : No. I'm not aware of any. Okay. Ephrem.

Question : Thank you, Steph. Just a quick clarification about the number of the displaced. You mentioned yesterday Syria, 119,000. Today, it's still around that number 120,000. Who are the 29,000 who have returned? Is this part of the 120,000 or were they 150,000, and sorry. Just for headline.

Spokesman : You were paying attention to what I was saying. The question is, was I paying attention to what I was saying?

Correspondent : You said 29,000 have returned.

Spokesman : 29,000 have returned to their homes. Yes. Oh, I see what you mean. It's a very good question. I will ask a statistician to explain and share that with you. Vladimir, please don't catch me on the numbers.

Question : A small question about Iran, as well. Theoretically, can the Secretary-General initiate an international investigation into these killings in Iran?

Spokesman : For the Secretary-General representative to lead an investigation, there needs to be a mandate from a legislative body of the UN. Sara Brittany, I see your hand up there, and then Zahra.

Question : I have an official statement or response to the President of the United States calling for cannabis to be rescheduled to US Schedule 3?

Spokesman : No. I would encourage you to contact our colleagues at the Office of Drugs and Crime.

Correspondent : I have. Thank you.

Spokesman : Okay. Zahra?

Question : Hi, Steph. Thank you so much. I have a question about Iran. You know, Iran's mission has sent a letter to Secretary-General regarding President Trump interference in Iran's internal affairs. Yesterday and today, President Trump issued two statements, one announcing a 25 per cent tariff on Iran's trading partners, and another saying, keep protesting. Take over your institution. Help is on its way. Following this statement, the White House Press Secretary also said that President Trump is considering all options regarding Iran. What is the Secretary-General position on this statement? Has the Secretary-General been in direct contact with President Trump or his administration on Iran to deescalate tensions?

Spokesman : Zahra, with all due respect, I think I answer on the tariffs, I have no specific comment. I answered… the issue you raised into to both Pan and Dezhi earlier today, and to summarize it, we're very concerned about the increased rhetoric around the Iranian crisis coming from different parties, and we encourage a path of dialogue.

Question : And has the Secretary-General been in direct contact with President Trump or his Administration on Iran to de-escalate tensions?

Spokesman : Sorry. The volume just went way up here. No contact with President Trump. I will share with you other updates on contacts when I'm able to. Islam?

Question : Quick question. New York Times reported yesterday on 2 September [2025], US attacked both in Caribbean from the aircraft which disguised as a civilian. So, it created some discussion whether it's a war crime or against the international law. What's the UN perspective on this?