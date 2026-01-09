The following is a near-verbatim transcript of today’s briefing by Stéphane Dujarric, Spokesman for the Secretary-General.

** Ukraine

Good afternoon. I will start off with Ukraine. I do expect a statement at some point today, but I can tell you in the meantime that we have seen that another large-scale overnight Russian attack struck Ukraine, causing civilian casualties and widespread disruption to electricity, heating and water supplies, all this as temperatures dropped to -10°C and below. We once again condemn these attacks against critical civilian infrastructure.

In the capital, Kyiv, a health worker was killed, and rescuers and other health workers were also injured while trying to help people impacted by the attacks, which also killed and injured several civilians. This is what local authorities are telling us. Since the start of the year, the World Health Organization (WHO) reports nine attacks on healthcare in Ukraine.

Humanitarian organizations are continuing to support people in Kyiv and other impacted cities and towns, providing emergency assistance and monitoring urgent needs as conditions remain extremely challenging due to low temperatures.

** Syria

On Syria, I can tell you that we continue to be gravely alarmed by the hostilities in Aleppo. Despite ongoing efforts to try to calm the fighting, the dangers of renewed and further escalation and the impact on civilians are extremely concerning.

We underscore that all parties are bound by international humanitarian law to protect civilians and civilian infrastructure at all times and we urge all to avoid further escalation. We urge them to demonstrate restraint and take concrete steps to prevent any additional civilian casualties.

We call on all parties to show genuine flexibility and good faith and to swiftly return to negotiations to ensure the full implementation of the 10 March agreement. On the humanitarian front, our colleagues tell us that the heightened insecurity in parts of Aleppo has disrupted access to key roads, limiting the ability to move around and delaying humanitarian access. We are coordinating with relevant groups so we can continue to deliver humanitarian aid.

** Occupied Palestinian Territory

In Gaza, the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) tells us that we and our humanitarian partners are continuing to provide critical assistance to families all across the Gaza Strip.

Between Monday and Wednesday, our partners reached more than 5,000 families with emergency cash assistance so that they can purchase some items on the market. Last year, more than 340,000 families across the Strip received such assistance at least once.

Turning to the West Bank, our OCHA colleagues report that at least 20 Palestinian families have been displaced from the Ras ‘Ein al ‘Auja herding community in Area C, and that is in Jericho governorate. This occurred after a series of settler attacks and intimidation, such as cutting off the water and electricity network that we have seen in recent months.

In a call for action issued today, our partners in protection warned that several herding and Bedouin communities have been displaced under pressure from Israeli settlers.

They called on Member States to support the remaining families, deter attacks and reduce the threat of forced displacement.

Meanwhile, in the northern West Bank, OCHA reports that, yesterday, Israeli settlers set fire to property, including vehicles, a school and a nursery. This caused injury and property damage in the localities of Deir Sharaf, Jalud and Bizzariya, all in Nablus governorate.

Overall in 2025, OCHA has documented over 1,800 settler attacks against Palestinians that resulted in casualties or property damage in about 280 communities across the West Bank. This is the highest daily average since OCHA began recording such incidents in 2006.

OCHA reiterates its call for the protection of civilians in the West Bank.

** Sudan

In Sudan, the humanitarian situation remains very grave and grim. As you know, today marks 1,000 days since the war began, and civilians are continuing to bear the brunt of the devastating consequences of a conflict that they did not choose. Families have lost their homes, they have lost their livelihoods and, all too often, they have lost loved ones.

Our humanitarian colleagues report some heartbreaking statistics, saying that nearly 34 million human beings — that’s almost two thirds of the population of Sudan — now need some sort of humanitarian assistance. This has turned Sudan into the world’s largest humanitarian crisis. It is also the largest displacement crisis globally, with 9.3 million people displaced inside their own country and more than 4.3 million refugees seeking safety in neighbouring countries. And I think the generosity of those countries neighbouring Sudan needs to be underscored and reminded.

Food security is catastrophic.

As you know, famine has been confirmed in El Fasher in North Darfur and in Kadugli in South Kordofan, with at least 20 other areas at risk. More than 21 million people are estimated to be acutely food insecure nationwide. Ongoing sieges in Kordofan have cut off Kadugli and Dilling localities, limiting access to food, access to farmland and access to markets.

The health system is also near collapse. Fewer than half of health facilities are fully functional, with access especially restricted for people living amid ongoing hostilities. Cholera has been reported in all 18 states of the country, with more than 72,000 suspected cases recorded last year.

Nearly 12 million people, mostly women and girls, are at risk of gender-based violence. Households headed by women are three times more likely to be food insecure, and three quarters of those households report not having enough food to eat.

Our humanitarian colleagues also report continued fighting in Darfur, along with drone attacks and long-range strikes targeting civilian infrastructure.

Despite all of these challenges, our humanitarian partners reached nearly 19 million people last year, with local and women-led organizations often serving as the first, if not the only, responders in high-risk areas. Access remains dangerous and politically constrained, and more than 125 aid workers have been killed since April 2023.

In 2026, our partners aim to assist 20 million people under a $2.9 billion Humanitarian Needs and Response Plan. We continue to call for an immediate cessation of hostilities, full respect for international humanitarian law, safe access for aid, protection of civilians and aid workers amidst renewed fighting.

** South Sudan

Just south of Sudan in South Sudan, our peacekeeping mission there (UNMISS) has released its latest quarterly human rights brief, which highlights, not surprisingly, a troubling security situation and a troubling civilian protection environment.

While overall conflict-related incidents declined, serious abuses persist. Between July and September of last year, the Mission documented 295 incidents of conflict-related violence, impacting over 1,150 civilians, including killings, injuries and cases of conflict-related sexual violence — all of this underscoring the continued vulnerability of civilians, especially women and children, in South Sudan.

We call on all parties to respect international humanitarian and human rights law. For its part, the Mission remains committed to working with authorities and partners to strengthen civilian protection, promote accountability and support efforts towards a lasting peace in South Sudan.

** Questions and Answers

Spokesman : Gabriel and then Edie?

Question : Has the UN been notified at all by the US in the last 36 hours? No? That’s okay.

Spokesman : I didn’t mean to anticipate your question, but go ahead. I’ll let you finish your sentence.

Question : For the record, I’ll finish it, but I think you know it, too. Has the UN been officially notified about the US pulling out of those 31 organizations?

Spokesman : No, and I checked especially with our legal department for the two treaties, and there’s been no official communication.

Question : Okay. And I want to ask you a question on international law. You’ve mentioned it in your briefing today. Almost every day we hear from the podium about the need for the respect of international law. During a wide-ranging interview with the New York Times, President Donald Trump said, and I won’t read the whole quote, but I’ll read the most pertinent part, he said, “I don’t need international law. I’m not looking to hurt people.” When the Secretary-General hears the President of the United States making such a comment on the record to the New York Times, what is his reaction?

Spokesman : I think his reaction is to redouble his message to all Member States to respect the international law they themselves created. Edie and then Amelie.

Question : Thank you, Steph. In a somewhat follow-up to Gabe’s question, knowing all the organizations on the list, is the United Nations making any request to the United States to reverse any of the US withdrawals?

Spokesman : We’ve always wanted more US involvement, more US participation in this organization. We’ve said that for many years, as we’ve seen over the years US withdraw and rejoin certain parts of the UN. We’re really waiting for clarification, and I think whether it’s from overall or the various offices that were listed in the White House announcement, to see exactly what this means. And if I recall the announcement from the White House, it also tasked the Secretary of State to kind of operationalize this. I think there’s still… We’ve seen the announcement, but there’s still a lot of questions.

Question : And on Sudan, can you give us an update on what Mr. [Ramtane] Lamamra is doing to try and end this civil war? And one of the big issues has always been that there have been a lot of individual efforts by different countries. Has that actually been resolved so that there is any one group or one group of countries that is actually trying to get both sides to the table?

Spokesman : Mr. Lamamra continues to work the phone to be in contacts with various parties. My understanding, and I hope to have some more details for you early next week, is, I think, there will be a meeting next week to try to do exactly what you said, which is to coordinate all the peace efforts so everyone is working together and not across purposes.

Question : Where’s that meeting going?

Spokesman : I will, as soon as I have more information to share with you, I shall. Amelie, then Dezhi, then Namo.

Question : Same issue as Edie. I mean, a few weeks ago, the SG said that he was hoping for technical talks in Geneva with the two parties on Sudan. Is there any progress on that?

Spokesman : I have nothing new to report to you on that, unfortunately. Dezhi?

Question : Yeah. Follow-up on the question on the US withdrawal from the entities. Has any of the UN, your colleagues, actively reached out to the US Mission to figure out what’s going on, or you just wait? Or you’re just waiting?

Spokesman : We’re continuing. It’s not so much as we’re waiting. We’re continuing our work. Once we get some official information, we’ll figure out how it impacts our work. But the work is continuing.

Question : Yeah, but yesterday we talked a lot about the US payment of the budget. Can you remind us, when is the latest payment from the US Mission to the UN?

Spokesman : There have been some peacekeeping payments. I will try to get the… [cross-talk]

Question : The regular budget.

Spokesman : I’ll try to get you some information.

Question : Because as far as I understand, the whole of 2025, they haven’t paid.

Spokesman : That’s correct. Yeah.

Question : So, the latest one should be in the end of 2024, as I will… [cross-talk]

Spokesman : I will try to get you some information on that, Dezhi.

Question : So, I mean, yesterday, we talked about the suspension of votes in the GA [General Assembly]. If that was the case, which means they haven’t paid the 2025 for 2024, they paid like a sum that, if I understand correctly, if they didn’t pay this, if they don’t pay this year, they will lose their voting rights.

Spokesman : There’s a very clear triggering mechanisms for Article 19, and it is now, which…

Question : Which says two years, two full years.

Spokesman : Again, I will try to get you some more granularity on the payments.

Question : Okay. Another question. Obviously, we have all seen the situation of the ICE shooting in Minneapolis, which actually prompted many protests here in the States. I just, I’m just wondering, does the Secretary-General have anything to say on that?

Spokesman : I mean, I was asked yesterday and I said, obviously, the video that we saw of the shooting was deeply disturbing and I think disturbs anyone who’s seen it. And we understand there’s an investigation going on, and we hope it is conducted thoroughly and that people are brought to account. As far as the protest, you know, whether it’s in the US or anywhere else in the world, people have a right to protest peacefully. That’s an inherent right.

Question : One last question which is totally different issue. It’s been reported that the Board of Peace of Gaza, it seems they have a director which is the former UN special envoy, Mr. Nickolay Mladenov…

Spokesman : Mladenov.

Question : Yes. So, what is the reaction?

Spokesman : Let’s wait for the official announcement on that. Namo?

Question : Thank you, Stéphane. Reuters reports that the number of displaced civilians in Aleppo has reached over 140,000. What steps is the United Nations taking on the ground?

Spokesman : We have humanitarian colleagues in Aleppo. They are trying to reach the people that they can. Obviously, it’s a very challenging situation. They have not reported back to me today on hard numbers of displacement, but we do know that civilians have been forced to flee due to the ongoing fighting and the tensions.

Question : One more question. An Israeli minister for combating antisemitism named Amichai Chikli yesterday posted on X, describing UN Secretary-General’s reaction to what Aleppo as deafening silence. What do you make of that?

Spokesman : I think you’ve heard his reaction. So, I don’t think silence is the right word. Alex?

Question : Thanks, Steph. Got a couple of questions. Do you have anything on Iran?

Spokesman : Well, I mean, we’re continuing to follow the situation extremely closely. We’re very disturbed by the loss of life that we’ve seen. In my answer to Dezhi, you know, people anywhere in the world have a right to demonstrate peacefully. And Governments have a responsibility to protect that right and to ensure that that right is respected.

Question : What about the UN Staff on the ground?

Spokesman : UN Staff? As far as I know, everyone is safe and accounted for.

Question : Are you in touch with them? Because there have been some reports of Internet outage.

Spokesman : We don’t have a magic Internet and phone line. So when phones are down, Internet’s down, it’s down for us. But I think we’ve had some contacts.

Question : Today on a completely different topic, the US has captured another oil tanker. Do you have anything to share on this one?

Spokesman : Again, we don’t have the full details of the operation, but it is critical that, especially on the high seas and the open seas, that international law be respected.

Question : And the last one, the US delegation has just arrived to Venezuela.

Spokesman : The what delegation?

Question : US delegation. Any comments on that?

Spokesman : I don’t have any details on their travel. Yes, Pan?

Question : Thank you, Steph. A follow up on Trump’s interview yesterday. Somebody stated that if you are not as powerful as the United States, you have to obey his orders. So, when the President of the United States says that he does not need international law, what do you expect other countries do in this?