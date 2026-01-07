The following is a near-verbatim transcript of today’s briefing by Stéphane Dujarric, Spokesman for the Secretary-General.

All right, I don’t have very much for you today, but I will share what I have. Just to note that in a short while, we are going to be joined here by our guest, Ghulam Isaczai, the Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator for the United Nations in Iraq. He will brief you on the start of the UN’s post-UNAMI [United Nations Assistance Mission in Iraq] presence in that country.

Tomorrow, at 12:45 p.m., there will be a briefing here by the UN Department of Economic and Social Affairs (DESA) to launch the World Economic Situation and Prospects Report 2026. Always interesting for those of you interested in the global economy. Speakers will be Under-Secretary-General for Economic and Social Affairs Li Junhua, along with Shantanu Mukherjee, DESA’s Director of Economic Analysis and Policy Division, and Ingo Pitterle, DESA’s Senior Economist and Officer-in-Charge of the Global Economic Monitoring Branch.

** Venezuela

The Secretary-General just concluded his meeting with the Permanent Representative of Venezuela, Ambassador Samuel Moncada. During the meeting, the Secretary-General reiterated his publicly-stated position on the United States military action in Venezuela. The Secretary-General also expressed the availability of his good offices to support a possible inclusive national dialogue in Venezuela.

** Syria

Turning to Syria, and particularly the developments in the north-east, which Namo had raised yesterday. I can tell you that the Secretary-General is alarmed by reports of civilian deaths and injuries following hostilities in Aleppo, Syria. The United Nations reiterates that all parties have a clear obligation, under international humanitarian law, to protect civilians and civilian infrastructure.

We call on all actors to immediately de-escalate, exercise maximum restraint, and take all measures to prevent further harm to civilians. We continue to encourage all parties to demonstrate flexibility and goodwill, on both the military and political tracks, and promptly resume negotiations in order to fully implement the 10 March 2025 agreement.

** Lebanon/Israel

Next door in Lebanon, our Under-Secretary-General for Peace Operations, Jean-Pierre Lacroix, is continuing his visit to the Middle East. Today in Beirut, he met with senior Lebanese officials, including the President, Joseph Aoun; the Prime Minister, Nawaf Salam; the Minister for Foreign Affairs, Youssef Rajji; and the Speaker of the Parliament, Nabih Berri. Discussions during these meetings focused on the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon’s (UNIFIL) support to the Lebanese authorities in sustaining the cessation of hostilities.

Mr. Lacroix also met with Lebanese Armed Forces Commander General Rodolphe Haykal, and they also discussed the ongoing redeployment of the armed forces in the south and how UNIFIL can continue supporting implementation of Security Council resolution 1701 (2006).

Yesterday, Mr. Lacroix was in southern Lebanon, where he witnessed firsthand the extensive destruction left by the hostilities in southern Lebanon. He urged all parties to respect the 2024 cessation of hostilities agreement and to enable civilians to return safely and allow UNIFIL to carry out its mandate.

And just to note that earlier this week, our Special Coordinator for Lebanon, Jeanine Hennis Plasschaert, was in Israel, where she met with senior officials, including the Foreign Minister, Gideon Sa’ar; that’s part of her broader consultations related to the implementation of the November [2025] understanding and Security Council resolution 1701 (2006).

** Yemen

Also just to note that in Yemen we are continuing to closely monitor the situation on the ground and their broader implications. The UN Special Envoy for Yemen, Hans Grundberg, continues his active engagement with Yemeni, regional and international actors. He concluded yesterday a visit to Cairo, and he is now in Riyadh for further meetings with senior Yemeni and regional officials. His engagement remains focused on reducing tensions, supporting ongoing de-escalation efforts, preserving space for dialogue and supporting a political process that can move the parties toward a negotiated settlement.

And I have a tendency to end the briefings with some bad news, but today I want to share some very good news with you, and it’s about one of our colleagues who was also formerly one of your colleagues, and that’s Amanda Price, who yesterday brought into this crazy, mixed-up world a beautiful baby named Carey. We congratulate Amanda and her whole family and say welcome to Carey. That is good news. Let’s stop the briefing now. Dezhi. Sorry, go ahead, Dezhi. Let’s get back to serious matters.

Question : So, I believe it’s been reported that the US seized two oil tankers while during the meeting between, I think, the Secretary-General and the Venezuelan ambassador. Does the UN have anything to say on the latest development?

Spokesman : Yes. We’re, of course, aware of the situation. At this stage, we do not have sufficient information to say anything further to what our stated position is on these issues, which is that all law enforcement actions on the oceans and seas are to be taken in accordance with applicable international law in order to ensure maritime safety and security on the high seas. And we would want to see avoidance of any further escalation.

Question : In a relative issue, the White House also claimed that they’re going to manage and control the oil production of Venezuela. As far as I understand, there’s a GA [General Assembly] resolution suggesting or decides that the natural resource, there’s permanent sovereignty over natural resource of one nation. So, what is the reaction of this from Secretary-General?

Spokesman : It’s not so much a reaction as what our position has been throughout, whether it’s Venezuela or other countries where this issue has arisen. The oil in Venezuela belongs to the Venezuelan people, just as the oil in Syria belongs to the Syrian people, and the natural resources of any country belong to the people of that country.

Question : But, President [Donald J.] Trump and Secretary [of State] Marco Rubio also claimed that it’s for Venezuelans’ own benefits. I mean, does that make any sense?

Spokesman : I will leave it to journalists to make sense of what’s going on in this world. Linda?

Question : Thank you, Steph. Regarding the SG, you said that he reiterated his public position, which is well known about Venezuela. But, that I believe you said he offered…?

Spokesman : Move your microphone a little closer.

Question : The SG offered his good offices to support an inclusive dialogue in Venezuela. Can you expand on that?

Spokesman : Well, I mean, as we know, there have been — what word should we use — issues, tensions between the Government and the opposition, and the Secretary-General is offering his good offices to help a national dialogue in Venezuela.

Question : Is he in touch with the opposition?

Spokesman : Your microphone is not on.

Correspondent : You know, it’s lit.

Spokesman : Okay. No worry. Go ahead now.

Question : Okay. Is he actually in touch with the opposition?

Spokesman : Other people have been in constant touch with the opposition. This was an offer to the Government. Let’s see where things go.

Question : And one other question is numerous countries, not just the United States, but Europe and others, believe that the [Nicolás] Maduro [Moros] regime is an illegitimate regime that did not allow a peaceful transition of power. Does the SG have a view about that?

Spokesman : I think we’ve been very clear on our concern on the elections, right? The Secretary-General sent independent experts. From this podium, we called for greater transparency in the publication of the results. So, I think our position is stands and is not modified in any way. The Secretariat is not in the business of deciding who is legitimate and not legitimate. There is a Venezuelan delegation to the UN. Like any other delegation, I’m not aware of any challenges to its credentials. The issues you raised are bilateral issues between countries. Kris and then Morad.

Question : Steph, can you share more details on the meeting that the Secretary-General had with the Venezuelan ambassador? How long was it? Where did it happen? And was there a request on the part of the Venezuelan ambassador for the Secretary-General to call for the release of Maduro and his wife?

Spokesman : In terms of what the Venezuelan delegation said, I don’t speak for them. You should speak to them. The meeting took place on the 38th Floor, lasted about 45 minutes, I think.

Correspondent : And then, just a question on that offer to use Secretary-General’s good offices to assemble this team to dialogue and mediate. At the Security Council…

Spokesman : Let’s be precise in the words that we’re using. We didn’t talk about a mediation. We didn’t talk about assembling a team. We just talked broadly about good offices to help create an inclusive dialogue. But, I just want that to be straight, but please continue.

Question : I asked this question yesterday that at the Security Council meeting, Jeffrey Sachs with urgency asked for this team to be assembled and to report to the Security Council within 14 days. Is the Secretary-General heeding that urgent call?

Spokesman : The Secretary-General makes up his own mind. Mr. Sachs was not speaking on behalf the UN. He was speaking at the invitation of one Member State. Morad?

Question : Thank you, Stephane. On Syria, the SG wants to see full implementation of March 2025 agreement. What the concrete steps that he wants to see from both sides, the Syrian Government and SDF [Syrian Democratic Forces]?

Spokesman : I think an important step would be an agreement between the Government and the SDF on placing security forces under a unified command that represents the state of Syria, a State where all Syrians — regardless of their religion, regardless of their ethnicity or anything else — would feel safe, would feel protected by that state.

Question : What the UN is doing to help de-escalate the situation… the current situation in Aleppo?

Spokesman : I don’t have any details on what our team has done today, but we have representatives of the political mission, as well as the resident coordinator, and I’m sure they’re doing whatever they can in an effort to not only deescalate, but to ensure that humanitarian goods continue to flow to where they’re needed. Namo?

Question : Just a follow-up on Syria. Kurdish officials accused Damascus of waging “a war of extermination” against Aleppo’s two Kurdish neighbourhoods, the Kurdish people. And the army, the Syrian army has designated the Kurdish neighbourhoods closed military zones. What do you think of this?

Spokesman : Listen, we don’t have access to those zones, right? We’re obviously very concerned about not only what’s going on the ground and about the rhetoric. And just to reinforce the Secretary-General’s call for a halt to these activities and a return to finding a way to negotiate a path between the SDF and the Government.

Question : Is the Secretary-General planning to call Mr. [Ahmad] al Sharaa of Syria, the President, to press him to stop attacking civilian areas?

Spokesman : Sorry, I will let you know if there are any contacts at that level, but others within the UN system have been in touch with the Government. Alex then Dulcie, and then we’ll go that side.

Question : Thanks, Stéphane. Quick follow-up on Dezhi’s question. Have Russia or the US raised the oil tanker issue with the United Nations?

Spokesman : I mean, not that I know in the last two hours. Okay. Dulcie?

Question : Yeah. Did the Venezuelan ambassador ask the Secretary-General about the full diplomatic immunity as a sitting head of state request that he mentioned in the Security Council meeting?

Spokesman : I’m not aware that was raised but you should ask the Venezuelan Mission. Yes, please, and then Farnoosh.

Question : On the UNRWA [United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East], a follow-up on UNRWA termination letters, given that they’re already legally operative, what authority, if any, does the Secretary-General have to reverse such decisions? And is that authority being considered right now?

Spokesman : So first of all, the Secretary-General has full confidence in Mr. [Philippe] Lazzarini’s management of UNRWA. Managing any UN organization is a challenge. Managing an organization like UNRWA, which is operating in the most challenging circumstances that we can imagine, not only physically, but financially, managing an organization that for the last few years, it has been unclear whether the payroll can be met month to month, right? So, Mr. Lazzarini is doing what he needs to do as the manager of UNRWA. The employees of UNRWA, notably those who have received termination letters, have a right to appeal through the UNRWA dispute tribunal. But, beyond that, I would ask you to ask UNRWA for any further details. Farnoosh?

Question : Thanks, Steph. Related to that, obviously given Israel’s decision to suspend two dozen humanitarian organizations, including Doctors without Borders. Besides the SG’s statement, is there any behind the scenes, backdoor efforts to get Israel to reverse on that decision, given what’s happening?

Spokesman : There are constant contacts between our colleagues in Jerusalem, notably our political and humanitarian colleagues, and the Israeli authorities in trying to it easier for us to deliver humanitarian aid. Kris? And then we’ll go to screen. Go ahead.

Question : Delayed follow-up. So, we will ask the Venezuelan mission what they said. What did the Secretary-General tell the Venezuelan ambassador in that meeting?

Spokesman : I kind of read out what I was able to share with you. So, I know, I understand your legitimate need and request to get more information, but what I shared with you is what I’m able to share with you. Iftikhar?

Question : Thank you, Steph. Now Secretary Rubio says that that the United States will buy Greenland from Denmark instead of using military means. Is that better?