Tomorrow, we will have a guest, and that is our colleague Ghulam Isaczai, the Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator for the United Nations in Iraq. He will brief you on the start of the post-UNAMI (United Nations Assistance Mission in Iraq) presence of the UN in Iraq.

** Venezuela

Turning to Venezuela: Our humanitarian country team, bringing together, of course, the UN and other humanitarian partners, is continuing to support people in need in Venezuela.

Teams from the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) continue to monitor developments, together with our humanitarian partners. Psychosocial support hotlines are in place, and mapping is being carried out to ensure essential services reach the most vulnerable people.

For their part, our colleagues from the World Food Programme (WFP) tell us that WFP activities, such as general food distribution and emergency response to people impacted by flooding in Venezuela, continues. The World Food Programme’s school meal programme also continues to be on schedule and will resume after school break.

** Sudan

Moving to the situation in Sudan, which we want to keep updating you about. We are seeing escalating violence, specially across the Kordofan region, and that continues to put civilians at extreme risk and drive new waves of displacement of people who have often already been displaced in numerous times.

Our humanitarian colleagues on the ground tell us that according to the Sudan Doctors Network, a drone attack today in the city of El Obeid, in North Kordofan State, allegedly claimed the lives of 13 civilians, including children.

In South Kordofan State, displacement has increased sharply in recent days. The International Organization for Migration (IOM) estimates that between 31 December and 4 January, violence drove nearly 1,000 people to flee in Quoz locality, Kadugli town and [Berdab village].

Yesterday, another 2,000 people were uprooted from Um Dam Haj Ahmed locality, also in North Kordofan State.

In total, between 25 October and 30 December, some 65,000 individuals were displaced from multiple locations across the Kordofan region.

Once again, we reiterate our urgent call for an immediate cessation of hostilities and the protection of civilians. We also reiterate the need for rapid, safe, sustained humanitarian access, so aid can reach those in need.

** Lebanon/Israel

Turning to the situation along the Blue Line between Israel and Lebanon: We are aware of Israel’s strikes carried out late Monday night, following evacuation orders, on targets reportedly linked to Hizbullah and Hamas. The strikes occurred in areas north of the Litani River, including in western Biqa, in Lebanese territory.

In southern Lebanon, UNIFIL (United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon) peacekeepers yesterday reported three airstrikes in their area of operations: one in Khiam and two in Adchit al-Qusayr, both in Sector East. UNIFIL also detected several fighter aircraft activities above UNIFIL’s area of operations.

In addition, our peacekeepers reported multiple instances of direct fire originating from Israel Defense Forces (IDF) positions south of the Blue Line, including small arms fire impacting the Kfar Shouba area, a Merkava tank fire near Shab’a, and a small arms fire impacting near a UN position near Kfar Shouba. All of that is in Sector East.

The Office of the United Nations Special Coordinator for Lebanon (UNSCOL), headed by Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert, and UNIFIL through their respective channels remain in close contact with the parties to prevent an escalation of tensions.

The Secretary-General recalls the progress made since the cessation of hostilities arrangement entered into force in November 2024. The related mechanism, rather than unilateral actions, should be used to prevent the loss of hard-won gains and pave the way to the full implementation of resolution 1701 and the stability and security on both sides of the Blue Line, for the sake of the people who live on both sides of that line.

As you are well aware, our Under-Secretary-General for Peace Operations, Jean-Pierre Lacroix, is in the region. Today he visited UNIFIL headquarters and conducted aerial and ground tours of the Blue Line.

At the Mission headquarters in Naqoura, the UNIFIL Head of Mission and Force Commander, Major General Diodato Abagnara, briefed Mr. Lacroix on the work of the Mission, and Mr. Lacroix also had a chance to interact with peacekeepers and thank them for their dedicated service in extremely challenging and dangerous circumstances.

** Syria

From Syria, our humanitarian colleagues there tell us that thousands of displaced families in the north of the country are struggling to survive freezing conditions, as humanitarian funding continues to shrink.

On 31 December, a snowstorm hit 90 displacement sites across the governorates of Aleppo, of Idleb and Al-Hasakeh, affecting more than 150,000 people, many of them already living in fragile shelters.

Our humanitarian partners report that two infants died from extreme cold in the Harim area of northern Idleb.

Around 5,000 shelters were fully or partially damaged, leaving thousands of people exposed to freezing temperatures and at serious risk of hypothermia and respiratory illness.

In Hasakeh city and in collective shelters in the city of Ar-Raqqa, displacement sites have now run out of fuel after previous fuel support ended in December due to funding shortages.

Since the storm, partners have been able to provide stoves and fuel to more than 10,000 people in camps, but needs far outstrip available assistance.

Overall, our humanitarian partners need $112 million for life-saving winter assistance from September 2025 to March of this year. To date, just $29 million has been received, leaving a 74 per cent funding gap and, obviously, placing lives at risk.

** Occupied Palestinian Territory

Turning to Gaza, our humanitarian colleagues say further progress has been made in scaling up humanitarian response, despite persistent impediments.

Our humanitarian colleagues leading shelter interventions say that winter storms in December impacted 65,000 households. Tents were blown away or damaged, homes collapsed under storm conditions, and personal belongings were soaked. In several locations, entire displacement sites were flooded due to inadequate drainage and low-lying terrain. During December, aid workers supported about 80,000 families with more than 40,000 tents, over 135,000 tarpaulins, and nearly 115,000 other items, including mattresses and blankets. That work is ongoing.

In a publication issued yesterday, our partners working in shelter stress that tents cannot serve as the primary and sole option for shelter in Gaza, and obviously, they only offer temporary protection. They [urge] an accelerated shift towards more sustainable solutions, including repairs to damaged homes. At the same time, they warn that insufficient land is available for people seeking to relocate to areas at lower risk of flooding. With recent rainstorms offsetting some of the gains made during the ceasefire, partners estimate that more than one million people across Gaza still require urgent shelter assistance.

OCHA adds that the latest winter storms also damaged temporary learning spaces and roads used by aid workers to bring much-needed supplies into Gaza. On a positive note, our partners report that last week, they finalized the delivery of security communications equipment that had been pre-positioned in Jerusalem, awaiting approval to enter Gaza since August 2024.

While this is critical to strengthen the safety of humanitarian operations, they tell us that other equipment, including key power-supply solutions, continue to be denied access.

** Democratic Republic of the Congo

From the Democratic Republic of the Congo, our colleagues at the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs are sounding the alarm over a surge in violence in Ituri province, in the east of the country. Violence there is also severely disrupting life-saving operations in the region.

The town of Bule and nearby areas have experienced ongoing hostilities since early December. Local authorities report that at least 25 civilians have been killed and more than 40 injured over the last month.

Our humanitarian colleagues tell us that the insecurity has effectively cut off assistance to more than 87,000 displaced people, currently living in and around Bule. These families face critical shortages of food, healthcare and, most of all, clean water.

Due to the volatile security situation, no humanitarian group has been able to operate in the affected areas for more than a month.

We remind all parties to the conflict of their obligations under international humanitarian law to protect civilians and to ensure the safety of humanitarian workers wherever they need to be.

Safe, predictable and unhindered humanitarian access is essential to deliver life-saving assistance and to prevent a further deterioration of the situation. Humanitarians stand ready to scale up as soon as access is secured.

** Bernard Robinson

In closing, I wanted to note the passing of one of our cherished colleague and friend from the Department of Safety and Security (DSS).

Bernard “Robbie” Robinson retired from the UN in 2022 with the rank of inspector after 32 years of dedicated service to the United Nations.

For close to ten years, Robbie was the lead officer for then-Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon’s security detail. That work took him the world over, far from his native island of Dominica.

Robbie was a good friend; he was a colourful raconteur, and a great travel partner who, wherever we landed, knew where to get food and a cold beer.

We send our condolences to his wife, his children and his grandchildren. We know his work took him away from his family a lot, but I want his family to know how much we value him and we appreciated him at the UN, which was his home away from home.

Spokesman : Dezhi?

Question : First on Venezuela. The Secretary-General yesterday went back. Who has he spoken to recently? And I know that he must have had a meeting on the situation. And what is the outcome of that?

Spokesman : Yeah. I mean, he did meet his senior staff. I will update you with contacts as they are confirmed, as they happen. I think the Secretary-General’s main message and the main focus of the United Nations work is the well-being of the Venezuelan people and the democratization of Venezuela.

Question : Speaking of that, has the recent developments affected any operations of the UN inside Venezuela?

Spokesman : No. As I read out, I think you may have come in a bit late, but our humanitarian operations are ongoing. And as you’ll recall, the humanitarian situation was pretty dire and drastic before the events that we saw over the weekend.

Question : We know that yesterday in the Security Council meeting, many Latin American countries, they urged for a Venezuelan-owned political process. Does the Secretary-General agree with this?

Spokesman : Whether it’s in Venezuela, in Syria, or any other country, and I don’t — Syria came up at the top of my head — but it is people who need to own the political process.

Question : But the US President, [Donald] Trump, said that the US is now running Venezuela. Is that an interference?

Spokesman : I will let you do the compare and contrast, Dezhi. Kris?

Question : On a similar note, Steph, yesterday at the Security Council, there were calls for the Secretary-General or the United Nations to lead the way in assembling some kind of mediation team that would facilitate dialogue and hear from Venezuelans. Is that a call that the Secretary-General is heeding? Is that happening right now?

Spokesman : We very much paid attention to what was said in the Council. I can tell you that our team on the ground, our Resident Coordinator has always had very good contacts with the Government as well as members of the opposition, and we will update you on anything that transpires. As a rule of thumb, but we heard the calls for the good offices as well, and as always, good offices are available when all parties involved request it. Namo?

Question : Thank you, Stéphane. I have two questions. One on Syria. The tensions between SDF (Syrian Democratic Forces) and Government-affiliated forces appear to have intensified in Aleppo. Four people have reportedly died there. Have you seen these reports? And what does the Secretary-General believe should be done? Is there a role for the UN to help, you know, bring the situation under control?

Spokesman : Yes. I mean, we have seen reports of increased tension. We’ve also seen the reports about the lack of progress and the talks between the Government and the SDF. I think we will continue to do whatever we can to encourage the parties to continue to talk. This is something that needs to happen, the unification of security services for the sake of all Syrians, and we will continue to be available and work in that direction.

Question : And on Iran, according to human rights groups, 19 people have died in the clashes between the protesters and the security forces. And Oslo-based human rights organization Hengaw says out of those 19 people that have been killed, 16 of them were Kurdish, and they come from Ilam, the predominantly Kurdish province. Why do you believe that the minority groups like the Kurds appear to become primary targets whenever tensions arise in these countries? [cross-talk]

Spokesman : I honestly cannot answer that last question. I think we were very clear yesterday, expressing the Secretary-General’s very deep concern about the violence that we’ve seen, the loss of life that we’ve seen, the inability for people to be able to express themselves freely and peacefully. And I think looking back to what I said yesterday, those messages very much still stand. From what I gather, we have seen protests in many different parts of the Islamic Republic of Iran. Some of those parts are maybe populated with people who are closer to minority groups. But in terms of the very bit of your last question, I’m really not in a position to answer. Murad and then Islam.

Question : Thank you. On the Israeli Foreign Minister’s visit to Somaliland region, any comment on that?

Spokesman : Look. I mean, the visit took place. I think we, along with the Security Council, stand for the territorial integrity and the sovereignty of Somalia. And our position on that is unshakable.

Question : I have another question. On Yemen and specifically on the efforts, the Saudi and Yemeni efforts to gather the southern Yemeni parties in a conference in Riyadh to address what is so-called the Southern Coast. Do you support such efforts? And is the UN involved in any way on this?

Spokesman : Our special envoy, Mr. [Hans] Grundberg, is directly engaging with all relevant regional and Yemeni actors, and he remains committed to supporting the Yemeni parties to reach a sustainable and inclusive negotiated political settlement to the conflict in Yemen. I can tell you we always support the efforts to resolve differences between different groups and different countries through dialogue. Islam, and then Vusala.

Question : Thank you, Stéphane. You said yesterday 4.9 million people is in need of humanitarian assistance in Venezuela. This has not been highlighted before, as far as I remember. Has the situation worsened over there, or this become more visible after the US operations?

Spokesman : Islam, I think, with all due respect, it’s something we have talked about quite a bit. Obviously, you know, whether it’s journalists or spokespeople, our attention span is limited by our human capacity. But we have been talking about the humanitarian situation in Venezuela for quite some time, for a number of years. We’ve seen at some point a huge outflow of migrants, of refugees into neighbouring countries, into the broader region. So, it is something we have talked about, trying to bring attention to, but it’s not as if the dire humanitarian situation has shifted noticeably between, let’s say, Friday and today.

Question : And my colleague asked yesterday, and I would like to follow-up that: Looking at the UN mission past two years in Gaza, and now you are talking about humanitarian aid mission in Venezuela, does the Secretary-General feel like UN mission in general is sort of shrinking its mission from security and peace to mostly humanitarian aid?

Spokesman : Look, let’s be honest. There is obviously a shift, right? The UN’s peacekeeping missions, political missions operate under mandates given to it by the Security Council. So, for that to happen, there needs to be unity or at least less divisions in the Security Council. I think you can analyse what the situation in the Council is. But, you know, to remind you that we still have very active peacekeeping missions in the Central African Republic, in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, we have a very active political mission in Colombia. We closed down a political mission in Iraq for the reason that it was successful, right? And I think, you’ll hear about it tomorrow from the Resident Coordinator. So, I think our work in peace and security continues. The work on humanitarian issues grabs more headlines because it is so overwhelming, and the scale of human suffering is so overwhelming that it demands our attention. But that doesn’t mean that the peace and security work is not ongoing, as well. Vusala?

Question : Thank you, Steph. So, the term of UN Resident Coordinator in Azerbaijan expired today. So, has the Secretary-General appointed a new Resident Coordinator? And if so, who has been appointed? And when he will or she will start their duties?

Spokesman : Vusala, as usual, you are more on top of Azeri issues than I am. I will check for you. We do announce new resident coordinators from here, so I don’t recall us announcing anybody, unless something was done in my absence, but I will follow up for you on that. Yes, Pan?

Question : Thank you, Steph. On Sunday, US President Trump said again that United States needs Greenland from the standpoint of national security. And on Tuesday, today, seven European countries’ leaders signed a joint statement saying that Greenland belongs to Denmark and Greenland. And the issues concerning Greenland will be decided by Denmark and Greenland solely. And at the United Nations, when one Security Council member is threatened by another member, especially a veto-wielding member, it seems that the Security Council can do little to stop it. So, what’s the SG’s reaction to this?

Spokesman : Well, we’re obviously seeing with concern the rhetoric around that issue. But I can tell you that our position is one of principle and one that we will continue to defend, that the Secretary-General will continue to push both publicly and privately, and is that we believe in the sanctity of the territorial integrity of Member States, whether it is Somalia, like Murad asked me, whether it’s Denmark, including the province of Greenland, whether it’s Ukraine or any other country, and that will continue to be our position. Yes, go ahead. Sorry, I can’t see you. There we go.

Question : Thanks, Steph. A quick follow-up on Venezuela. Have any UN officials been in touch with Delcy Rodríguez after the abduction of Nicolas Maduro?

Spokesman : There have been some, as far as I know, there have been some contacts on the ground.

Question : After the kidnapping? After the abduction of Maduro, right?

Spokesman : I believe so. Yeah.

Question : Do we know who?

Spokesman : No. I will see if I can get you some updates.

Question : All right. On a completely different topic, has the Secretary-General spoke with the new Mayor of New York City?

Spokesman : No. Not as of yet, but I’m sure there will be contacts, given the importance of the relationship between the city of New York, our gracious hosts, and this esteemed Organization.

Question : Thanks.

Spokesman : Gabriel?

Question : Thanks, Steph. There was some reporting that perhaps the Secretary-General was planning to meet with the Venezuelan Ambassador to the UN, Samuel Moncada, today. Was that scheduled?

Spokesman : No. I think that may be scheduled for tomorrow now. I’d seen that reporting, but I think that is scheduled for tomorrow.

Question : Thank you.

Spokesman : All right. Anyone online? Ah, Abdelhamid Siyam, please.

Question : Thank you.

Spokesman : […] Go ahead.

Question : Okay. I have two questions on the situation in occupied Palestinian territories. First, the Israeli occupation forces stormed Birzeit University this morning, leaving 41 wounded, nine of them by live bullets. Do you condemn that attacks on the important learning institution like Birzeit University?

Spokesman : I have not seen those reports. I will look into it, but, obviously, we believe in the sanctity of educational facilities. Your next question?

Question : My next question, Mr. [Philippe] Lazzarini, as he entered his last three months, he fired 650 UNRWA (United Nations Relief and Works Agency) staff, mainly from Gaza. A letter was sent to the Secretary-General and a copy to you personally from the staff, condemning that and calling for the SG to rescind such a major setback to the UN staff of UNRWA. Have you seen the letter and what do you say?