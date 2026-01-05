The following is a near-verbatim transcript of today’s briefing by Stéphane Dujarric, Spokesman for the Secretary-General.

** Security Council

Good afternoon to all of you.

As you saw, this morning, the Security Council held a meeting on the situation in Venezuela, and members of the Council heard from the Secretary-General.

In the remarks that were delivered on his behalf by the Under-Secretary-General for Political and Peacebuilding Affairs, Rosemary DiCarlo, the Secretary-General said he is deeply concerned about the possible intensification of instability in Venezuela, the potential impact on the region, and the precedent the US military operation may set for how relations between and among States are conducted.

The Secretary-General said that he remains deeply concerned that rules of international law have not been respected with regard to the military intervention on 3 January.

He highlighted that the Charter of the UN enshrines the prohibition of the threat or use of force against the territorial integrity or political independence of any Member State.

The Secretary-General said it is possible to prevent a wider and more destructive conflagration. He called on all Venezuelan actors to engage in an inclusive, democratic dialogue in which all sectors of society can determine their future. He further urged Venezuela’s neighbours, and the international community more broadly, to act in a spirit of solidarity and in adherence to the principles, laws and rules erected to promote peaceful coexistence.

And his remarks have been shared with you. And you saw that obviously over the weekend we did issue a statement on Venezuela that emphasized the importance of full respect by all of international law, including the Charter of the United Nations.

** Venezuela

Also, on the humanitarian front in Venezuela, our colleagues from the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) tell us that the situation in Venezuela remains dire.

At the start of this year, some 7.9 million people in Venezuela were found to need urgent support. This is the equivalent of more than a quarter of the country’s population. We, along with our humanitarian partners, under the leadership of the Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator in Venezuela, are assessing the situation, focusing on providing support as needed. We continue to provide assistance to the most vulnerable, including food, healthcare and protection services. The UN emphasizes the importance of respect for international law, the need to protect civilians and of preserving humanitarian operational continuity, so that assistance can be delivered in line with humanitarian principles. Funding is obviously also critical.

The Humanitarian Response Plan for Venezuela remains critically underfunded. Last year, only 17 per cent of the more than $600 million needed was received, making it one of the least funded country appeals in the world. More support is urgently needed to keep life-saving aid reaching the most vulnerable.

** UN Peacekeeping/Middle East

Quick update for you from our Under-Secretary-General for Peace Operations, Jean Pierre Lacroix, who arrived in Beirut, Lebanon today.

Tomorrow, he will travel south to Naqoura, where he will meet with UNIFIL (United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon) leadership and peacekeepers and visit several of the Mission’s positions along the Blue Line.

On Wednesday, he will return to Beirut for meetings with Lebanese authorities, including President Joseph Aoun, senior ministers, and the Commander of the Lebanese Armed Forces, General Rodolphe Haykal. All of this to discuss the implementation of Security Council resolution 1701.

He will then travel on to the Golan to visit members of the UN Disengagement Observer Force (UNDOF) on the Golan, and on to Damascus to meet with Syrian authorities.

From there, his mission will take him to Jordan and then to Israel, including the headquarters of the United Nations Truce Supervision Organization (UNTSO), before concluding his travels to the region in Saudi Arabia.

These visits are an opportunity for Mr. Lacroix to express solidarity and support for UN peacekeepers, troop-contributing countries, mission partners, and the communities they serve, as peacekeeping missions continue to face financial and operational challenges while implementing their mandates in an increasingly complex environment, to say the least.

We will share additional details of his travels as they take place.

** Occupied Palestinian Territory

Turning to the situation in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, especially in Gaza, our colleagues at OCHA tell us that aid workers continue to respond to people’s immense needs, despite persistent impediments hindering a full scale-up of humanitarian operations.

Last week alone, we and our humanitarian partners brought more than 10,000 metric tons of aid through the Kerem Shalom/Karem Abu Salem crossing and the Zikim crossing. That covers Monday to Sunday, based on the data collected by the mechanism created by resolution 2720, which — as you will recall — doesn’t include bilateral donations or the commercial sector coming into Gaza. Supplies that we were able to monitor included food and cooking ingredients, animal fodder, soap and other hygiene items, including diapers, winter clothing, blankets and mattresses.

Inside Gaza, we and our partners have started January’s round of general food assistance for families. Each family receives two food parcels and two 25-kilogram bags of flour.

Since the ceasefire and by the end of 2025, rations covered between 50 and 75 per cent of the minimum caloric needs. The January round is the first since October 2023 in which partners had sufficient stocks to meet 100 per cent of that minimum caloric standard.

To further address food insecurity, we are supporting the production of about 170,000 bread bundles every day, each weighing 2 kilograms. These are distributed free of charge in more than 400 shelters, and at subsidized prices at about 150 shops. At the same time, hot meal kitchens continue to operate, supported by our colleagues on the ground, now serving more than 1.5 million meals every single day.

Also, I would encourage you to look on the OCHA website, as they have just published a recap of progress made during the second month of the ceasefire.

** Sudan

Turning to the situation in Sudan. I can tell you that we remain deeply concerned by the continuing suffering of civilians amid escalating violence, particularly in the Darfur and Kordofan regions.

In North Darfur State, drone strikes on 3 January reportedly caused civilian casualties in the villages of Al-Zurq and Ghurair, including strikes on a market and a medical clinic. On the same day in West Darfur State, one civilian was reported killed following two drone attacks in Kulbus locality. Our humanitarian partners say the strikes in Kulbus displaced more than 600 people.

In South Kordofan State, multiple drone attacks between 1 and 3 January in Dilling reportedly resulted in civilian deaths and injuries. The situation in the city remains dire, with civilians trapped under siege and humanitarian conditions continuing to deteriorate as access to essential supplies is increasingly restricted.

We reiterate our call for the protection of civilians and for the unhindered humanitarian access to all affected areas. Continued and predictable humanitarian access to deliver life-saving assistance and to prevent further deterioration of the humanitarian situation is essential.

** Israel-Occupied Palestinian Territory

Over the weekend, we also issued a statement expressing the Secretary-General’s deep concern at the Israeli authorities’ announcement to suspend the operations of several international non-governmental organizations (NGOs) in the occupied Palestinian territory.

The Secretary-General in the statement calls for this measure to be reversed, stressing that international non-governmental organizations are indispensable to life-saving humanitarian work and that the suspension risks undermining the fragile progress made during the ceasefire.

The Secretary-General underscores that, pursuant to its obligations under international humanitarian law, Israel must allow and facilitate rapid and unimpeded passage of humanitarian relief for all civilians in need. The full statement was shared with you.

** Ukraine

Turning to Ukraine, our humanitarian colleagues there say that attacks and hostilities over the weekend reportedly caused dozens of civilian casualties, including children, and left many others without electricity amid below-zero temperatures. In Kharkiv City, an attack killed at least six civilians, injured dozens of others and also damaged residential buildings and healthcare facilities, leaving parts of the city without electricity, without water and without gas.

In the capital, Kyiv, and its region, overnight attacks on 5 January also killed and injured civilians. Many residential buildings in the region were also damaged, and several thousand households remain without electricity. Aid workers provided support in Kharkiv, as well as in Kyiv, assisting those who need it.

In Chernihiv, Donetsk, Kherson and Mykolaiv regions, attacks were also reported and caused civilian casualties and damage to critical infrastructure, resulting in power outages in those regions. Nationwide, scheduled power outages continue due to the cumulative damage to energy infrastructure, that is what the grid operator in Ukraine is telling us. Our humanitarian colleagues also note that on 2 January, authorities announced mandatory evacuations of more than 3,000 children and their families from front-line areas in Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhzhia Regions. Evacuations are continuing in Donetsk Region amid concerns over children remaining in front-line towns.

** Financial Contributions

Lastly, given that we had no briefings, I did want to share that we had two more Member States paying their regular budget dues in the nick of time, shall we say, before the end of the calendar year, and we want to thank our friends in Belize and in Syria, who both paid their Regular Budget dues for 2025.

We had 151 paid up [Member States] last year.

The letters asking for money for this year will go out shortly, and we will of course flag those.

** Questions and Answers

Spokesman : Gabriel?

Question : Thank you, Steph. Did the UN recognize Nicolas Maduro as legitimate President of Venezuela?

Spokesman : Look. The Secretary-General, we’re not in the business of recognizing Governments. This is a Member State organization. The credentials of the Venezuelan delegation here is, as far as I know, not questioned. I think, if you look back in the aftermath and prior to the last election in Venezuela, I think the Secretary-General was very clear in his concerns on how the election was run, the lack of transparency as well as the… I would also refer you to statements of the independent experts he appointed. As he said in the statement over the weekend, regardless of the situation in Venezuela, he has a very deep concern that international law was not respected during the US operation.

Question : Were the actions of the United States a violation of the UN Charter?

Spokesman : As I said, he is very concerned that, as he said in the statement, that what happened in Venezuela over the weekend was not in respect of international law or the Charter.

Question : And has he spoken to Delcy Rodríguez, the Vice President of Venezuela? [cross talk]

Spokesman : He has not. The Secretary-General, he’s on a plane on his way back. He had an official programme in Lisbon today with the Government that was cancelled, and he should be in the building shortly. Dezhi?

Question : Why in the statement, the Secretary-General did not condemn but expressed deeply concern about the situation, what happened on 3 January?

Spokesman : Listen. I will leave the analysis to you. I think he made his position very clear in the statement we issued over the weekend. He’s made his position very clear in the statement that Rosemary DiCarlo read out on his behalf [today]. And he has been very consistent in calling for the respect of the Charter, respect for the principles of sovereignty, political independence, territorial integrity of States, and the prohibition of the threat of use of force. And as he said today, the power of law must prevail.

Question : Steph, many people ask me to ask you this question. In light of such an operation, is how is the UN still relevant?

Spokesman : How is what?

Question : The UN still relevant. You cannot stop it. You cannot condemn it. You just say respect of law, use respect of UN Charter, but…

Spokesman : But which UN are you speaking about?

Question : That’s… but…

Spokesman : No, but I’m asking you. Are you speaking about the Security Council and its ability to ensure that they respect international law? Are you talking about our UN humanitarian workers in Venezuela, who continue to support the people of Venezuela? Are you talking about the human rights framework? I think, listen. Questions are all legitimate, but I think you need to ask whoever’s asking you those questions, which UN they’re speaking about? And I think what you heard from many Council members today was a reaffirmation of the need for Member States to respect the Charter that they themselves signed on to — the treaties that they themselves agreed to. The Secretary-General doesn’t have a nightstick with which he can beat Member States over the head, right? Member States are expected to live up to the principles that they themselves have agreed to. Mr. Klein, and then we’ll go to Mr. David.

Question : Thank you. Security Council resolution 1373, which was passed under Chapter 7, use the word decides all sites shall ensure that any person who participates in the financing of terrorist acts is brought to justice. A UN panel report or UN committee report that was cited by US Ambassador [Michael] Waltz during the Security Council meeting found that the Maduro regime has been heavily involved in drug trafficking, and there is documented evidence of Hizbullah money laundering from the Maduro regime to help finance his terrorist activities. So, what I’m wondering here is in the statement that your office issued over the weekend, there was no mention at all of the Maduro regime’s participation in the financing of terrorist activities and its drug trafficking. The statement that Rosemary DiCarlo read out this morning just at the end says international law contains tools to address issues such as illicit traffic and narcotics. My question is: What are those tools? How have they been implemented? And have they been effective?

Spokesman : Those tools are the various international treaties that exist on international transnational crime, on illicit drugs. I think the Secretary-General’s concern — not only in this case, in many cases — is unilateral action taken by one Member State.

Question : But what I want to know is, because it may be a vacuum here in terms of enforcement by under international law, the actual effective use of these tools to stop the Venezuelan regimes drug trafficking and financing of terrorism.

Spokesman : I think, from our standpoint, the tools of international law work best when they are used by the international community in international cooperation. David?

Question : Good morning, Steph. Thank you. In the Administration’s various speeches, we are now in the Monroe Doctrine era.

Spokesman : The what?

Question : The Monroe Doctrine, as you may have heard. How concerned is the UN, the Secretary-General, about other potential unilateral actions in this hemisphere from Greenland to Cuba to Colombia, as the President and the US Secretary of State have stated. Is there a planned discussion with the Secretary-General and this Administration on anything related to US movement forward in this hemisphere? How much is the UN concerned about, you know, what has obviously taken place and what is potentially down the pike?

Spokesman : Listen. As I said, Secretary-General is on his way. He’ll meet with the senior advisers this afternoon, and we’ll keep you posted on further contact. There is a concern, and I think Secretary-General expressed it in his remarks, of the potential destabilization of the region and beyond. And I think he has been very consistent in commenting on the various things we’ve seen the last few years that in his mind were not in line with international law and with the Charter that all of these 193 Member States have signed into. What we want to see is not the power of might. What we want to see is the power of law. Yes, madam, and then we’ll go…

Question : Thank you. Mr. Stéphane, I would like to know if the Secretary-General has been taking a position on nationwide protest in Iran and the violent response of the Government? And does he have any plan to publicly address that? Thank you.

Spokesman : Yes. So, I can tell you that the Secretary-General is following with concern the ongoing protest in the Islamic Republic of Iran. He’s deeply saddened by the reported loss of life and injuries resulting from clashes between security forces and protesters. He underscores the need to prevent any further casualties. He also calls on the authorities to uphold the rights of freedom of expression, association, and peaceful assembly. All individuals must be allowed to protest peacefully and express their grievances. The Secretary-General further emphasizes the importance of all actors in Iran and the wider region refraining from actions that could heighten tensions and contribute to instability. Yes, sir?

Question : Hi. Thank you. John Haltwick from Foreign Policy. You were asked about the UN’s continued relevance and noted its humanitarian work, et cetera. But is it fair to say that the UN might be facing an identity crisis of sorts when we have permanent veto-wielding members of the UN Security Council taking actions that raise concerns about violation of international law and then other veto-wielding members like Russia, which invaded Ukraine, accusing these countries of hypocrisy? It seems like these countries are talking in circles while nothing is actually changing on the ground. Is it fair to ask and to wonder if the UN is facing an identity crisis in terms of its ability to shape global events and to uphold global security?

Spokesman : Look. There is no identity crisis for the Secretary-General, right? Our identity is rooted in the Charter, in international law, in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights. There is a legitimate question of asking Member States how they respect and uphold the laws and the charters they’ve themselves have put into play. There is a legitimate question which the Secretary-General himself has raised, which is that international law and the Charter is not an a la carte menu, right? It’s a prix fixe. It’s the whole thing. Member States created this Organization to save future generations from the scourge of war. We need Member States to uphold this Organization and its values for the sake of future generations. Yes, sir? Sorry, we’ll get…

Question : Thank you, Steph. Back [to] a follow-up on our colleague David from Fox News, a question about the Monroe Doctrine. Early December…

Spokesman : It predates the creation of The United States.

Question : I understand. Early December 2025, the United States have issued under the Trump Administration the National Security Strategy, which stipulated clearly or invoked clearly the Monroe Doctrine. And since there are still many nations around the world, look up to the United Nations and to the weight of the Secretary-General’s statements and comments on current issues, what is precisely the Secretary-General view the new national security strategy of the Trump Administration as well as the invocation of the Monroe Doctrine in the twenty-first century? Thank you.

Spokesman : We’re not going to get into a detailed commentary, analysis of the National Security Strategy of the United States or any other Member State. I mean, I can repeat using different combinations of words to the questions I’ve been asked. For us, it’s about the Charter. For us, it’s about international law. It’s about the Universal Declaration of Human Rights. These things need to be respected. And every country has a right to establish its own national security policy and its own national security aims. What we ask is that they be done in full respect of international law. Madam?

Question : Happy New Year, Steve. I have a follow-up on Iran. Last week, you received a letter from the Islamic Republic of Iran Mission regarding the comments and the threats that the President of United States issued. It stated that if the Iranian regime keeps cracking down on people, he is going to attack Iran again, basically. Did the Secretary-General respond to that letter? And, also, did he speak from anyone from the Iranian Government? Is he in touch regarding the ongoing crackdown?

Spokesman : I don’t have any information to share with you at this point on contacts. The letter was received. It was distributed as a document, as the Permanent Mission of the Islamic Republic of Iran asked us to do. I think for the Secretary-General, it’s very clear that countries in the region and further afield should refrain from any actions, whether kinetic or verbal, that could heighten tensions and contribute to furthering the regional instability. Yes, sir. Thank you.

Question : I have three questions related to Bangladesh. As you know, the national parliamentary election in Bangladesh is scheduled 12 February. Will the United Nations send any observer to this election?

Spokesman : No. We do not… the UN itself doesn’t send observers unless there is a mandate from the General Assembly or the Security Council. So that’s no longer something that we do. I can check for you whether the UN country office is offering any technical support, which is something that we often do in terms of the elections.

Question : Second, Bangladesh Nationalist Party, BNP’s acting Chairman, Tarek Rahman, has returned to his own country after 17 years, you know. So how do you assess his return in the context of the transition to democracy in Bangladesh?

Spokesman : I’m not an assessor of news. Journalists assess news. So, we I mean, we will support in any way we can elections and the free expression by the Bangladeshi people of their political vision for their country.

Question : And third and lastly, what is the reaction to the death of Begum Khaleda Zia, who was the first female Prime Minister in Bangladesh and served as Prime Minister for three times? Thank you.

Spokesman : We obviously send condolences to her family and to the people of Bangladesh on her passing. Abdelhamid, you’ve been very patient, and then we’ll go make our way.

Question : Thank you, Steph, and I hope you will be patient with me. [cross-talk]

Spokesman : When have I never not been patient with you? Okay, maybe a few times, but go ahead.

Question : You just said that the SG doesn’t have a stick to beat those Heads of State in their head or something like that. Yes, but he has morality. He has an office which has so much moral authority. And if he doesn’t live to up to that morality, then there is something we have to ask. I mean, if there is an invasion of a country, kidnapping of a President, right or wrong, we don’t say that’s not our business. And he doesn’t condemn it, right?

Spokesman : Listen. Again, Abdelhamid?

Question : Can I just compare it with Ukraine? I mean, he was so forceful. He was so direct. He condemned Russia. He said this is violation of the Charter. He said… It was very powerful. Why?

Spokesman : I think the Secretary-General was very clear over the weekend and today, but you and I disagree. Do you have another question? I’m happy to entertain it.

Question : Yes, I mean, if we accept this model of invasion of a country based on narcotics or trading, how many countries must be invaded? I think Afghanistan, maybe 20 countries should invade Afghanistan and others like Colombia or other who produce these narcotics and trade them. So, should we accept this logic?

Spokesman : The only logic we should accept is respect for the Charter, respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of States.

Question : And last, Israel today attacked Lebanon in two places and killed four people in Gaza. I haven’t seen about these Palestinian tactics.

Spokesman : I haven’t gotten an update from our peacekeeping mission, but as soon as we do, I will share that with you.

Question : Thank you.

Spokesman : Yes, sir. Please.

Question : Yes. Thank you. I’m [inaudible] from Vietnam Television. I have a question about the Venezuela situation. So, is there any concern that the divisions within the Security Council could weaken the role of multilateral mechanisms in addressing the crisis in Venezuela? Thank you.

Spokesman : Well, I mean, the divisions in the Security Council that we have seen very clearly for some time weaken the Security Council and weaken the role of the Security Council as the primary body responsible for peace and security within the international system. Yes, sir?

Question : Thank you, Steph. On Israel and Gaza, recent reports indicate that within the last 24 hours, Israel has further expanded the agreed-upon yellow line past its intended demarcated borders further into eastern Gaza. Again, while the SG and yourself have made very clear that the UN is not an arbiter towards the agreed-upon ceasefire deal, which has been continually violated, is the SG alarmed by the latest developments?

Spokesman : I haven’t…. those reports haven’t been shared with me, but, obviously, the last thing we would want to see is that the so-called yellow line become permanent or grow in size.

Question : And then just… sorry. Just a follow-up. Has there again, I know you haven’t heard about it, but as soon as you get a response from UN personnel on the ground, would you mind sharing?

Spokesman : I would not mind at all.

Question : Thank you.

Spokesman : Jennifer?

Question : Thanks. Happy New Year. Following on the question about whether the Secretary-General has spoken to Delcy Rodriguez, which he has not, has Ms. DiCarlo or anyone else at that level or above in the UN? And if so, what was said?

Spokesman : No. Not at this point. Nothing to share with you. But as soon as there’s contacts, I will. Dennis and Stefano.

Question : Couple of quick questions. So, you told that, Secretary-General is going back from Lisbon, and his programme was cancelled. Was it cancelled because of Venezuela?

Spokesman : Yes.

Question : Second one, does Secretary-General intend to contact Nicolas Maduro at the United Nations Headquarters in New York and Nicolas Maduro?

Spokesman : Not aware of any plan for him to try to contact Mr. Maduro.

Question : The third one. So, there are reports that there are dozens of killed in Venezuela. So does Secretary-General condemn killings of dozens of people during the US operation?

Spokesman : Of course. I mean, we are trying to get more information about what’s happened on the ground, and I think our statement concerning the military operation was very clear. Stefano Vaccaro, bon anno.

Question : Bon anno. Thank you, Stéphane. Is maybe a follow-up because I arrived a little bit late, but it’s about Colombia. I mean, President Trump basically said more than once that the next one that could happen the same thing is Colombia and the President of Colombia. So, is the Secretary-General trying to prevent something like this to happen? I know there’s been now, reactive… I mean, reaction to the fact, but there is some strategy, some action that the Secretary-General would like to do, maybe talk to both presidents to prevent that something like this happen tomorrow, next week in Colombia?

Spokesman : As I said, we will update you on potential contacts. We’re obviously very concerned at the risk of destabilization spreading beyond what we saw in Venezuela. And again, I think going back to the Charter, is very clear, calling on Member States to respect the territorial integrity of other States. Mr. Klein, let’s go back to you and then Gabriel.

Question : This should be a somewhat shorter question this time.

Spokesman : Probably with a long answer.

Question : Actually, it’s… it’s two questions, but they’re both short. First one, has the Secretary-General tried to reach out to either President Trump himself or Secretary of State Rubio to discuss the Venezuelan operation?

Spokesman : As I said, he’s on a plane right now. I’ll be able to share hopefully more contacts with you in the hours ahead or tomorrow.

Question : Okay. My second question, you cited many times the UN Charter, which also contains a provision that the US is relying on the right of self-defence, which is not defined explicitly in the Charter. But the US position is that what it calls the narco-terrorism that has introduced lethal drugs into the United States, killed Americans and also financed Venezuelan gangs that have killed Americans.

Spokesman : I mean, I’m well aware of that.

Question : Does the Secretary-General reject that?

Spokesman : I’m well aware of that provision in the Charter, which is clear. But I can tell you that we have not received any official communication from the United States regarding the justification for what happened. And in the past, we have, but as of an hour ago, we had not.

Question : But with the Secretary-General, I mean, just since it’s been cited, does he reject defence in this circumstance?

Spokesman : Joe, in all fairness, many reasons have been cited. We have not received anything officially. Gabriel, and then we’ll go to Pan.

Question : Two quick ones, Steph. In his remarks to the Security Council this morning, Jeffrey Sachs said that the Secretary-General should appoint a special envoy to Venezuela to engage with stakeholders there. Is that something the Secretary-General is considering?

Spokesman : As I said, as soon as I have something to share with you on those things, will.

Question : And as you noted, the UN considered Maduro the legitimate President of Venezuela.

Spokesman : Sorry?

Question : As you noted at the beginning of…

Spokesman : No, I didn’t. I said we were not in the business of recognizing individuals. I said the credentials of the Venezuelan delegation, as far as I know here, have not been challenged.

Question : Fair point. I stand corrected. My question, however, is how does the Secretary-General… the words that the Secretary-General uses are very important, as you well know. You’re asked about them many times during the week here. How does the Secretary-General define what happened to Nicolas Maduro on the morning of Saturday?

Spokesman : It was a military operation, military action that we saw, and Mr. Maduro was taken from Venezuela and brought here.

Question : Was he kidnapped?

Spokesman : I think I answered the question to the best of my ability, counsellor. Pan?

Question : Thank you, Steph. Happy New Year.

Spokesman : And to you.

Question : It seems that the Secretary-General has deliberately chosen not to use the word “condemn” regarding the US Ministry of Action on Venezuela. I remember that when Russia launched this military operation against Ukraine, he used the word multiple times. So, what’s the consideration that he chose not to use the word? Thank you.