New Permanent Representative of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Presents Credentials

The new Permanent Representative of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines to the United Nations, Vynnette Frederick, presented her credentials to UN Secretary-General António Guterres today.

(As provided by the Permanent Mission of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines)

Her Excellency Ms. Vynnette Arlissa Frederick is an Attorney-at-Law with over 23 years of legal experience. She joined the Diplomatic Corps of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines as Permanent Representative on 3rd February 2026.

Ambassador Frederick assumed this position following many years of distinguished and fearless advocacy before the Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.

She has made significant contributions to the development of the OECS region’s jurisprudence particularly in Family and Adoption Law and is widely regarded as an expert in Family Law. Notwithstanding this specialization, her legal practice has been diverse, and she has established an impressive record in both Civil and Criminal Courts.

In January 2026, Ambassador Frederick was appointed to serve on a committee for modernizing Saint Vincent and the Grenadines’ Family Court Division.

Previously, between 2010 and 2015, Ambassador Frederick served in the House of Representatives of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines as a Senator. During her tenure, she played a leading role in debates on Information Technology, Witness Protection, Human Trafficking, Reparations and Maritime Law.

Ms. Frederick has cultivated strong community ties and as a champion of civic engagement has addressed youth organizations across the Caribbean and participated in the creative arts sector. In 2023, she co-founded Esther’s Promise — a registered non-profit organization focused on the empowerment and transformation of vulnerable women between the ages of 18 and 25.

Ambassador Frederick holds a Bachelor of Laws Degree with Honours from the University of the West Indies, Cave Hill, and completed her post graduate studies for the Bar at the Hugh Wooding Law School, Trinidad and Tobago.