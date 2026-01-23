New Permanent Representative of Italy Presents Credentials

The new Permanent Representative of Italy to the United Nations, Giorgio Marrapodi, presented his credentials to UN Secretary-General António Guterres today.

(As provided by the Permanent Mission of Italy)

Giorgio Marrapodi is a career diplomat with 39 years of experience.

Before being appointed Permanent Representative of Italy to the United Nations in New York, he served as Italian Ambassador to Turkey (2022-2026), Director General for Development Cooperation at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (2018-2022), Italian Ambassador to Austria (2013-2017), and Head of the Legal Affairs, Diplomatic Litigation, and Treaties Service at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (2010-2013).

During 2020-2021, he was a member of the United Nations Advisory Committee for the preparation of the United Nations Summit on Food Systems.

Previously, he served as Deputy Head of Mission at the Italian Embassy in Spain (2005-2009), First Counsellor for Press and Spokesperson for the Permanent Mission of Italy to the European Union in Brussels (2001-2005) and at the Permanent Mission of Italy to the United Nations in New York (1994–1998), as a delegate to the Second Committee of the General Assembly and the Economic and Social Council, also representing Italy on the Executive Committees of the United Nations Children’s Fund (1994) and the United Nations Development Programme (1994–1997). In 1995, he represented Italy on the Sanctions Committee of the United Nations Security Council.

He began his career abroad in Bucharest (1990-1994), serving at the Italian Embassy in Romania as First Commercial Secretary and Consul of Italy.

At the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Rome, he served in the Directorate General for Economic Affairs, where he dealt with UN, OECD, and other multilateral economic organizations (1998-1999). From 1999 to 2001, he served in the General Secretariat of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Ambassador Marrapodi graduated with honours in 1984 from the Faculty of Law at the University of Florence. He speaks English, French, Spanish and Romanian.

He is a Knight Grand Cross of the Order of Merit of the Italian Republic; Knight Grand Cross of the Sovereign Military Order of Malta; and has been awarded the Star of Lithuanian Diplomacy, and the Grand Decoration in Gold with Sash of the Republic of Austria.

He is a member of the Executive Council of the Italian Society for International Organization (SIOI) and of the Board of Directors of the Italian branch of the International Law Association.

Born in 1961, Ambassador Marrapodi is married and has one child. He is passionate about art and contemporary architecture.