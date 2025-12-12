Trusteeship Council Convenes to Hold Elections

(Note: A complete summary of today's Trusteeship Council meeting will be available later.)

The Trusteeship Council will convene to elect its President and Vice-President, as well as take up other matters. It will have before it a provisional agenda (document T/2000) dated 27 October for its seventy-fifth session.

At the beginning of each session the Trusteeship Council elects a President and a Vice-President from among its members. The President and the Vice-President hold their offices until their respective successors are elected, for a maximum duration of five years.

At its seventy-fourth session in 2023, the Trusteeship Council elected James Kariuki of the United Kingdom as its President and Nathalie Broadhurst Estival of France as its Vice-President.

The UN Charter established the Trusteeship Council as one of the main organs of the United Nations and assigned to it the task of supervising the administration of Trust Territories placed under the International Trusteeship System.

The Council suspended its operations on 1 November 1994, a month after the independence of Palau, the last remaining United Nations trust territory, in line with a resolution adopted on 25 May 1994, by which it amended its rules of procedure to drop the obligation to meet annually and agreed to meet as occasion required — by its decision or the decision of its President, or at the request of a majority of its members or the General Assembly or the Security Council.

