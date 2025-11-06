World Leaders Reflect on 30 Years of Social Progress, Call for Renewed Cooperation, as Doha Summit for Social Development Concludes

DOHA, QATAR (6 November) — As the Second World Summit for Social Development concluded today in Doha 30 years after the first was held in Copenhagen, speakers shared national experiences to alternately showcase progress or appeal for assistance — both in service of urging the international community to fulfil the promises made in both cities.

“In a world of rapid change and growing uncertainty, we must not lose sight of how far we have come since we gathered in Copenhagen 30 years ago,” said Denmark’s representative, expressing hope that this Summit will “give renewed momentum” and “rekindle the spirit of cooperation” towards a stronger global social contract. For more than 45 years, Denmark has met the UN target of allocating 0.7 per cent of gross national income to official development assistance (ODA), and she urged others to join this long-term investment in a shared future.

Three decades ago in Copenhagen, recalled the representative of the Republic of Korea, her country shared its journey of overcoming poverty while simultaneously achieving economic development and democratization. “Since then, Korea has emerged as a trusted member of the international community, consistently upholding the core values of social development as a priority beyond economic growth,” she said. Now, Seoul — “once a recipient of international aid”, she noted — supports the development efforts of others.

In 1995, population ageing was not yet considered, climate change was only beginning to attract scientific attention and technological innovation — while evident — was not prominent in global discussions, pointed out Poland’s representative. At that time, Poland faced challenges common to many States, such as poverty, structural unemployment and lack of adequate social protection. “But the message coming from the Polish experience is clear and positive,” he said: “We are not doomed to live with those problems.” Today, he noted, his country ranks among those in the European Union with the lowest rates of poverty and social exclusion.

Over the past three decades, said Viet Nam’s representative, the national poverty rate fell, unemployment dropped and life expectancy rose. Illiteracy has been virtually eradicated, and Viet Nam now stands among the 21 countries expected to achieve Sustainable Development Goal 4 (quality education) ahead of schedule. “Renewing development models and enhancing digital transformation are critical enablers of effective social development,” she said, emphasizing that mobilizing sustainable financing through national funds, private investment and public-private partnerships remains essential.

Through the Tanzania Social Action Fund, over 1.3 million households receive direct financial support alongside community-based livelihood and microenterprise initiatives, reported the representative of the United Republic of Tanzania. He also spotlighted progress towards gender equality in his country with the election of its first female President, adding that 37 per cent of legislative seats and 36 per cent of cabinet positions are held by women. Further, the national development vision for 2050 emphasizes inclusive growth through universal access to education, healthcare and economic opportunities.

Over the past two years, Cyprus reached historic employment levels — with unemployment the lowest it has been since 2008 — achieving its 2030 target five years early, reported that country’s representative. Highlighting national minimum guaranteed income as a “tangible expression of our commitment to social justice and equality”, he said that this policy ensures that every legal resident can enjoy a minimum acceptable standard of living.

Social Development ‘an Investment in Dignity, Cohesion and the Future’

Before the Copenhagen Summit, recalled Panama’s representative, social welfare in many countries — including his own — was often led by the Office of the First Lady or similar institutions. “Since then, Panama’s commitment to social development has evolved into a permanent, institutional and cross-sectoral policy that transcends political cycles and personalities,” he said. Now, as Panama has entered its “demographic dividend” — with more workers than dependents — he emphasized that this should be harnessed through investment to drive inclusive growth. “Social development”, stated the representative of the Dominican Republic, “is not an expense, but an investment in dignity, cohesion and the future.”

“In general terms, we have seen very positive progress in several areas,” said the representative of Cabo Verde, pointing to rising life expectancies and reduced child mortality. Further, the Government has developed a tool for targeting future social measures. This “single social register”, she said, will “guarantee greater transparency and greater equity in selecting beneficiaries”. She also pointed out that her country was reclassified as an upper-middle-income country in 2025, reflecting an increase in per-capita income and a significant reduction in unemployment.

Malaysia’s representative also spotlighted a national data platform — “PADU” — that enables the Government to deliver more targeted, efficient support where needed. While poverty and income inequality have been reduced, he said that the Government recognizes that “pockets of poverty and social exclusion” persist among rural communities, Indigenous groups and the urban poor — and that it has deployed holistic strategies in response. He added that, as Malaysia transitions into an ageing and high-income society, the national vision is clear: “We believe that the true measure of development is not economic growth, but how well we protect the most vulnerable, empower the marginalized and nurture the next generation.”

Providing an example of development challenges, Ukraine’s representative said that, as his country continues to resist the Russian Federation’s aggression, the developmental, human and social costs are felt throughout society. Yet, the Government ensures the timely provision of basic social benefits and works to support the most vulnerable — those with disabilities, internally displaced persons, veterans, families of the fallen and civilians released from captivity. He concluded: “Ukraine’s experience demonstrates that, even amidst war, it is possible — and essential — to preserve the social fabric that holds a nation together.”

No Sustainable Transformation Can Happen without a Strong Social Foundation

“At its core, social development is about people,” said Syria’s representative — “and it is about acknowledging that no sustainable transformation can happen without a strong social foundation.” She stressed that Syria — like others in post-conflict contexts — remains fragile. While the SDGs “remain our shared North Star”, she said that, for Syria, “this journey requires rebuilding the very foundation on which these goals can stand”. As the Government works towards this end, she appealed to the international community: “We need your solidarity, we need your partnership, your experience.”

Sudan’s representative also urged solidarity: “We must unite our efforts and exchange our expertise to achieve welfare for all.” Despite the immense challenges posed by the ongoing war in his country — which has devastated infrastructure and banking systems — he said that Sudan remains committed to ensuring food security, quality education, clean water and inclusion. But, to “save present and future generations from poverty and hunger”, he underscored that developing countries need sustained support.

“We cannot do it alone,” stressed the representative of Seychelles. While his country has the highest human development index in Africa and high-income status, he stressed that this “tells only part of the story”. He detailed another factor that can impede social development — high vulnerability to climate change — as he shared how rising sea levels, coral bleaching and other challenges continue to test national resilience.

‘Poverty Eradication Is Not a National Task — It Is a Global Imperative’

Grenada’s representative, similarly, recalled the devastation of Hurricane Beryl. Calling for global solidarity, she urged partners to support climate-resilient development in small island States, expand access to financing for social programmes and infrastructure and promote fair trade that uplifts communities. “Poverty eradication is not a national task,” she stressed — “it is a global imperative”.

Yet, amidst shrinking ODA, developing countries “must do much with less”, said Robinah Nabbanja, Prime Minister of Uganda. As a result, most African countries are implementing transformative interventions. However, “as we grapple with slow progress on both the [Sustainable Development Goals] and social disparities, we must consciously address issues of financing”, she urged. On that, she called for reform of the global financial architecture — particularly loan terms — as “financing is a major trigger for sustainable economic transformation”.

Going further was Venezuela’s representative, who said that the path to social development “seems further and further off when there are attempts to perpetuate an unjust economic order which, fundamentally, meets the needs of developed countries”. He asked: “How can it be possible for our countries in the developing world to overcome poverty and achieve full social development for their populations when they are being suffocated by debt resulting from these so-called ‘rescue’ or ‘bail-out’ packages?”

While closing the Summit, Annalena Baerbock (Germany), President of the General Assembly at its eightieth session, stressed that “this is not an ending, it’s the beginning” of walking the last mile together to leave no one behind. Despite some disagreement over the details — as several delegations disassociated from certain language in the political declaration adopted on the Summit’s first day — she noted the world was united in their commitment to deliver on that declaration: “We agreed by consensus.” Now, the baton passes to the G20 Summit later in November and the 2025 United Nations Climate Change Conference commencing today in Belém, Brazil.

Earlier in the meeting, Croatia’s representative expressed a sentiment shared by many: “Let’s not wait another 30 years to meet again.”