Activities of Secretary-General in Oman, 14-15 December

The United Nations Secretary-General, António Guterres, arrived in Muscat on the evening of Sunday, 14 December.

On Monday, 15 December, the Secretary-General met with His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik Al Said. Mr. Guterres thanked the Sultan for his strong and continuous support for the work of the United Nations. They also had an exchange of views on a number of regional and international issues, during which the Secretary-General expressed his deep appreciation for Oman’s constructive role.

The Secretary-General and the Sultan also discussed the overall situation in Yemen, including the UN personnel and other personnel who work for diplomatic missions and international non-governmental organizations who remain arbitrarily detained by the Houthis.

In the afternoon, the Secretary-General met the UN country team and had a separate meeting with the Minister for Endowments and Religious Affairs, Dr. Mohammed bin Said bin Khalfan Al Maamari.

In the evening, the Secretary-General and his delegation participated in a working dinner organized by the Foreign Minister.

The Secretary-General left Oman late on Monday, 15 December.