Activities of Secretary-General in Saudi Arabia, 10-13 December

The United Nations Secretary-General, António Guterres, arrived in Riyadh on Wednesday, 10 December, for an official visit to Saudi Arabia. The Secretary-General met with the Crown Prince and Prime Minister, His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz al Saud. The Secretary-General commended the long-standing UN-Saudi Arabia partnership and support to multilateralism. The Secretary-General and the Crown Prince also exchanged views on a range of regional developments and an analysis of the current geopolitical situation.

On the morning of Thursday, 11 December, the Secretary-General visited the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre, Saudi Arabia’s main humanitarian relief organization. Meeting with the centre’s leadership and staff representatives, the Secretary-General strongly commended the centre’s extraordinary humanitarian work around the world.

The Secretary-General later met with Prince Turki al-Faisal. They exchanged views on global and regional issues.

In the afternoon, the Secretary-General delivered a lecture at the Prince Saud al-Faisal Institute for Diplomatic Studies on the state of the world and the United Nations.

In the evening, the Secretary-General attended a working dinner organized by Prince Faisal bin Farhan al Saud, Minister for Foreign Affairs. Also present at the meeting were Faisal F. al Ibrahim, the Minister for Economy and Mohammed al-Jadaan, the Minister for Finance.

On Friday, 12 December, the Secretary-General concluded his meetings in Saudi Arabia.

The Secretary-General left Saudi Arabia on Saturday, 13 December.