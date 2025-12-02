Activities of Secretary-General in Brazil, 17-20 November

The United Nations Secretary-General, António Guterres, returned to Belém, Brazil, early in the afternoon of Monday, 17 November. That afternoon, he was briefed at the thirtieth UN Climate Change Conference (COP30) venue by the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change Executive Secretary, Simon Stiell, as well as his Special Adviser on Climate Action, Selwin Hart. This was followed by a meeting with the COP30 President, André Aranha Corrêa do Lago. Marina Silva, Brazil's Minister for the Environment and Climate Change, was also present at the meeting.

The Secretary-General then met the Director General of the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA), Francesco La Camera, and he also held a meeting with the CEO of the European Climate Foundation, Laurence Tubiana.

The next morning, Tuesday, 18 November, the Secretary-General met with climate scientists, experts and economists. Soon after, he held a bilateral meeting with the Vice Minister of the People’s Republic of China, Li Gao.

In the afternoon, the Secretary-General met with the so-called Umbrella Group, which is formed by a diverse group of non-EU developed countries. He then had a meeting with his Youth Advisory Group on Climate Change and, soon after, engaged with youth representatives during a roundtable. He emphasized the key role played by youth in regard to advocacy and demands for climate justice and also used the opportunity to welcome all youth delegates to COP30 on Youth Day.

Later in the afternoon, the Secretary-General held a bilateral meeting with the Minister for Climate, Energy and Utilities of Denmark, Lars Aagaard Møller, and the European Union Commissioner for Climate, Net Zero and Clean Growth, Wopke Hoekstra.

On Wednesday morning, 19 November, the Secretary-General participated in a meeting with the European Union Coordination. Then, in a meeting with representatives of civil society, the Secretary-General thanked civil society for its leadership, vigilance and moral clarity, noting that their work is indispensable in driving ambition, as well as protecting communities and holding decision-makers to account.

Afterwards, in a meeting with Indigenous Peoples, the Secretary-General underscored that the ancestral wisdom, knowledge and stewardship of Indigenous Peoples are vital for the planet's survival. He said their voices and effective participation must shape the global response to the climate crisis.

In the afternoon, the Secretary-General met with the ministers from a group of African nations, and soon after, with the ministers from the AOSIS group. He also had meetings with ministers from the Group of Least Developed Countries and with the Group of 77 and China ministers.

Also in the afternoon, the Secretary-General held a bilateral meeting with President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, and later in the day, he also met, separately, the Minister for Environment and Energy security of Italy, Gilberto Pichetto Fratin; the Minister of France for Ecological Transition, Biodiversity and International Negotiations on Climate and Nature, Monique Barbut; the Secretary of State for Climate of Poland, Krzystof Bolesta; and the German Federal Minister for the Environment, Climate Action, Nature Conservation and Nuclear Safety, Carsten Schneider.

The next day, Thursday morning, 20 November, the Secretary-General met with the Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change of India, Shri Bhupender Yadav.

Then, at a press conference at COP30 in Belém, the Secretary-General warned that we are down to the wire, and the world is watching Belém. The Secretary-General pointed out that communities on the frontlines were watching too, counting flooded homes, failed harvests, lost livelihoods and asking: How much more must we suffer? He strongly appealed to all delegations to show willingness and flexibility to deliver results that protect people and keep 1.5°C alive. No delegation will leave Belém with everything it wants, he said, but every delegation has a duty to reach a balanced deal.

After the press conference, the Secretary-General held a bilateral meeting with the Minister for Climate Change and Energy of the Commonwealth of Australia, Chris Bowen MP.

In the afternoon of Thursday, 20 November, the Secretary-General left Belém.