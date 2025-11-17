Activities of Secretary-General in Brazil, 5-8 November

The United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres arrived in Belém, Brazil, late on Wednesday night, 5 November, to attend the thirtieth meeting of the Conference of the Parties of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, also known as COP30.

On Thursday morning, 6 November, the Secretary-General spoke at the Plenary of Leaders of the Belém Climate Summit. In remarks, he told leaders that the hard truth is that we have failed to ensure that we remain below 1.5°C.

The Secretary-General pointed out that after decades of denial and delay, science now tells us that a temporary overshoot beyond the 1.5°C limit is inevitable — starting at the latest in the early 2030s. He stressed that we need a fundamental paradigm shift to limit this overshoot’s magnitude and duration and quickly drive it down.

The Secretary-General warned that even a temporary overshoot will unleash far greater destruction and costs for every nation. Every fraction of a degree means more hunger, displacement and loss — especially for those least responsible.

The Secretary-General then met with the President of the European Union Commission, H.E. Mrs. Ursula Von der Leyen, and the President of the European Council, Antonio Costa.

Early in the afternoon of Thursday, 6 November, the Secretary-General addressed the launch of the Tropical Forest Forever Facility. In remarks, he highlighted that tropical forests breathe life into our planet. Yet, he added, they remain under relentless assault — treated as short-term profit, not long-term value.

The Secretary-General underscored that the Facility is a bold mechanism to make standing forests more valuable than cleared land — aligning conservation with opportunity, and solidarity with shared prosperity. He stressed that Governments, development banks and the private sector must join forces to close the finance gap, unlock investment for sustainable forest economies and scale up monitoring and restoration.

Afterwards, the Secretary-General held a bilateral meeting with the First-ranked Vice-Premier of China, H.E. Mr. Ding Xuexiang. Then, he met with H.E. Ms. Mia Amor Mottley, Prime Minister of Barbados.

This was followed by his intervention at a thematic session on “Climate and Nature: Forests and Oceans”. In remarks, the Secretary-General stressed that protecting forests and oceans is not charity, it is a legal and moral responsibility — and smart economics. He called on all to honour that duty by safeguarding these foundations of life, investing in nature’s recovery and ensuring that people and planet thrive together — now and for generations to come.

Soon after, the Secretary-General met with the Prime Minister and First Lord of the Treasury of the United Kingdom, Keir Starmer.

In the evening, he attended an Amazonian cocktail, offered by Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, President of Brazil.

On Friday morning, 7 November, the Secretary-General held a bilateral meeting with the Vice-President of Türkiye, Cevdet Yilmaz. The meeting was followed by a family photo.

Later in the morning, the Secretary-General spoke at a thematic session on Energy Transition. In remarks, the Secretary-General noted that the global energy landscape is changing at lightning speed. Last year, he pointed out, 90 per cent of new power capacity came from renewables and global investment in clean energy reached $2 trillion — $800 billion more than fossil fuels.

The Secretary-General highlighted that the renewables revolution is here, but we must go much faster — and ensure all nations share the benefits.

In the afternoon, the Secretary-General addressed a round table on adaptation co-chaired by President Lula and himself. He then met with a group of leaders from the Alliance of Small Island States. This was followed by a meeting with the Executive Director of the International Energy Agency, Fatih Birol.

Also on Friday afternoon, at a session on 10 years of the Paris Agreement: NDCs and Financing, the Secretary-General said in remarks that a temporary overshoot above 1.5°C — starting at the latest in the early 2030s — is now inevitable. But, he added, we can manage the scale and duration of that overshoot and bring temperatures back down, if we take serious action now.

The Secretary-General called on all at the thirtieth meeting of the Conference of the Parties of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change to renew the great promise the world made a decade ago in Paris — by kickstarting a new decade of implementation and acceleration.

Soon after, the Secretary-General met with local leaders of the C40 Cities Climate Leadership Group, and then, with the Governor of Pará, Helder Zahluth Barbalho.

Later in the afternoon, the Secretary-General held a bilateral meeting with President Lula.

The Secretary-General departed Belém on Saturday, 8 November.