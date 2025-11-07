Activities of Secretary-General in Viet Nam, 24-25 October

On Friday, 24 October, United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres arrived in Hanoi, Viet Nam, to participate in a high-level event marking the opening for signature of the UN Convention against Cybercrime. Adopted by the General Assembly in December 2024, this landmark treaty is the first comprehensive global framework to address cybercrime, offering States a robust set of tools for prevention and enforcement.

On Friday afternoon, the Secretary-General had a bilateral meeting with Luong Cuong, the President of the Socialist Republic of Viet Nam.

Immediately after, he took part in a wreath-laying ceremony at the Monument of Heroes and Martyrs, and he visited the Ho Chi Minh Mausoleum.

In the evening, Mr. Guterres attended an official dinner hosted by the President of Viet Nam.

Later that evening, the Secretary-General joined a Security Council session organized to mark the eightieth anniversary of the United Nations. He addressed the session via video link from Hanoi. In his remarks, he reminded Council members that the Security Council is a vital necessity and a powerful force for good. But at the same time, its legitimacy is fragile. He reiterated his call for reform of the Security Council, including the expansion of its membership. It is our duty to forge a body that can meet the challenges of the next 80 years, one that delivers justice and safety for all, Mr. Guterres said.

The following day, Saturday, 25 October, the Secretary-General took part in the high-level event marking the opening for signature of the UN Convention against Cybercrime. In his remarks, he said this new convention is a powerful, legally binding instrument to strengthen our collective defences against cybercrime. He added that it is also a promise that fundamental human rights such as privacy, dignity and safety must be protected both offline and online.

On 25 and 26 October, the Convention gathered 72 signatories, which, according to the Office of Legal Affairs’ Treaty section, is one of the most significant for a multilateral treaty deposited with the Secretary-General in the last 10 years. The Convention will enter into force 90 days after the deposit of the fortieth instrument of ratification.

That afternoon, the Secretary-General held a joint press conference with the Prime Minister of Viet Nam, Pham Minh Chinh, and he called on Member States to turn signatures into action. The Convention must be ratified quickly, implemented fully and supported with funding, training and technology — especially for developing countries, he said, adding that the United Nations will support implementation through the UN Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC).

While in Viet Nam, the Secretary-General held bilateral meetings with Tô Lâm, the General Secretary of the Communist Party; Phạm Minh Chính, the Prime Minister of Viet Nam; Tran Thanh Man, the Chairman of the National Assembly; and also with Maria Jose Pinto, the Vice President of Ecuador.

He also had a meeting with the UN country team and did a one-on-one interview with the Viet Nam TV and News Agency.

On Saturday evening, 25 October, the Secretary-General left Viet Nam.