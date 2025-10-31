Activities of Secretary-General in Switzerland, 22-23 October

On Wednesday, 22 October, the Secretary-General arrived in Geneva, Switzerland, to participate in a special session of the World Meteorological Congress, commemorating the seventy-fifty anniversary of the World Meteorological Organization (WMO). The session spotlighted the Early Warnings for All initiative. In his remarks, the Secretary-General saluted the work of WMO, especially its rigorous modelling and forecasting. Without it, he said, we would not know what lies ahead or how to prepare for it.

First, he said that governments must embed early-warning systems across their policies, institutions and budgets. Second, Mr. Guterres said, reaching every community with an early warning system requires a surge of financing. Last, we need to address the problem of climate disasters at their source: a rapidly heating planet.

The Secretary-General said that countries must deliver bold new national climate action plans that align with limiting global temperature rise to 1.5 degrees Celsius.

In taking the floor after remarks by regional representatives, the Secretary-General said that it is clear that we will not be able to contain the rise in global warming below 1.5°C in the next few years. An overshoot is now inevitable, although he added that that doesn't mean that we are condemned to live with 1.5°C rise. With the right policies, backed by science, it will be possible for temperatures to go down again, he said.

The Secretary-General later addressed the sixteenth conference of UN Trade and Development (UNCTAD). In his remarks, the Secretary-General said that in the new world in which we live, some things remain the same, as developing countries continue to be short-changed.

Notably, he added, trade barriers are rising, with some least developed countries facing extortionate tariffs of 40 per cent, despite representing barely one per cent of global trade flows. Protectionism might be inevitable in some situations but at least it should be rational, Mr. Guterres added.

The Secretary-General then joined Carlos Cuerpo, Spain’s Minister for Economy, Trade and Enterprise, at a press conference to officially launch the Sevilla Forum on Debt. The forum is a key milestone in advancing commitments made during the fourth International Conference on Financing for Development, which took place in Sevilla, Spain.

The Secretary-General left Geneva in the afternoon of Thursday, 23 October.