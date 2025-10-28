Activities of Secretary-General in Egypt, 13-14 October

The Secretary-General arrived in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt, on the morning of Monday, 13 October, to attend the “Sharm El-Sheikh Summit for Peace on the Agreement to End the War in Gaza” co-hosted by Abdel Fattah Al Sisi, President of the Arab Republic of Egypt, and Donald J. Trump, President of the United States.

During the Summit, the Secretary-General had conversations with a number of leaders in attendance regarding the United Nations increasing its humanitarian efforts in Gaza.

While in Sharm El-Sheikh, the Secretary-General had a telephone call with Israeli President Isaac Herzog. During the phone call, the Secretary-General welcomed the release of the remaining live Israeli hostages from Gaza. The Secretary-General recalled the many meetings he had with hostage families and survivors, during which he heard of their unbearable pain.

The Secretary-General left Sharm El-Sheikh on the morning of Tuesday, 14 October.