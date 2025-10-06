Activities of Secretary-General in China, 29 August - 1 September

On 29 August, United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres arrived in China to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organization Leaders’ Summit taking place in Tianjin.

On Saturday, 30 August, the Secretary-General met with Xi Jinping, the President of the People’s Republic of China. During the meeting the Secretary-General thanked President Xi for China’s valuable support to the United Nations. They discussed the cooperation between China and the United Nations in the three pillars of its activities, as well as the need to strengthen multilateralism and reform international institutions, in particular the global financial architecture.

Earlier on Saturday, the Secretary-General also had a bilateral meeting with China’s Minister for Foreign Affairs, Wang Yi.

On Sunday, 31 August, the Secretary-General held a bilateral meeting with the Secretary-General of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, Nurlan Yermekbayev.

During the day, he took part in a cultural visit of Tianjin, which included a tour of the Zhou Enlai and Deng Yingchao Memorial. He also did an interview with China Central Television’s Leaders Talk programme.

On Sunday evening, the Secretary-General attended the Shanghai Cooperation Organization Summit welcome banquet, hosted by the President of China.

On Monday, 1 September, the Secretary-General held a virtual meeting with the UN country team in China.

Later in the day, at the Shanghai Cooperation Organization Summit, the Secretary-General delivered remarks during the SCO Plus session. He said that as we are moving towards a multipolar world, we need principled leadership to strengthen multilateralism, uphold the rule of law and deliver for people — as reflected in the Pact for the Future. He added that the Shanghai Cooperation Organization is uniquely positioned to help shape a more peaceful, inclusive and sustainable future.

Turning to the situation in Ukraine, Mr. Guterres told leaders at the Summit that it is past time for a ceasefire leading to a just, comprehensive and sustainable peace — in line with the UN Charter, international law and UN resolutions.

In his remarks, the Secretary-General also reiterated his call for an immediate and permanent ceasefire in Gaza; the immediate and unconditional release of all hostages; and unimpeded, safe and sustained humanitarian access.

During the day, the Secretary-General held additional bilateral meetings with the Prime Minister of Cambodia, Samdech Moha Borvor Thipadei Manet Hun, and with the President of Iran, Masoud Pezeshkian.

In the evening of Monday, 1 September, the Secretary-General departed China.