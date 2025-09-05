Activities of Secretary-General in Japan, 19-23 August

The Secretary-General arrived in Yokohama, Japan, on Tuesday 19 August.

On Wednesday morning, the Secretary-General attended the opening session of the ninth Tokyo International Conference on African Development. The Conference is co-hosted by the United Nations, United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), World Bank and the African Union Commission. This year it took place in Yokohama from 20 to 22 August, under the theme “Co-create Innovative Solutions with Africa”.

In his remarks, Mr. Guterres said that, for more than three decades, the Tokyo International Conference on African Development has embodied the spirit of multilateralism — grounded in mutual respect, shared responsibility, and a deep belief in Africa’s potential. “With the world’s youngest population, abundant natural resources, and a vibrant entrepreneurial spirit, Africa is poised for progress,” he added.

The Secretary-General pointed out that this year’s theme — “Co-Create Innovative Solutions with Africa” — reminds us that these same strengths can help shape a more peaceful, prosperous, and sustainable world inside and beyond Africa’s borders.

Following that, the Secretary-General held a bilateral meeting with the Prime Minister of Japan, Ishiba Shigeru. The Secretary-General expressed his deep appreciation for Japan’s long-standing commitment to multilateralism and its steadfast support to the United Nations.

Mr. Guterres also met with Tanaka Akihiko, the President of Japan International Cooperation Agency, and separately with Yukio Takasu, the Special Adviser on Human Security.

In the evening, the Secretary-General attended a reception, co-hosted by Prime Minister Shigeru and the Mayor of Yokohama, Takeharu Yamanaka.

On Thursday morning, the Secretary attended a breakfast meeting hosted by the Foreign Minister of Japan, Iwaya Takeshi. Following the meeting, the Secretary-General had a press encounter with the media covering the ninth Tokyo International Conference on African Development summit. He spoke about the situation in Gaza and called again for a ceasefire: “I must reiterate that it is vital to reach immediately a ceasefire in Gaza, and the unconditional release of all hostages and to avoid the massive death and destruction that a military operation against Gaza City would inevitably cause.”

During the day, Mr. Guterres held bilateral meetings with the President of Ghana, John Mahama. They discussed cooperation between Ghana and the UN, as well as the situation in the region. He also held talks with Head of State and Head of Government of Kenya, William Ruto. They discussed the Haiti Mission and exchanged views on the regional situation in the Great Lakes, East Africa and the Horn of Africa.

The Secretary-General also had a meeting with Takeharu Yamanaka, the Mayor of Yokohama.

In the evening, the Secretary-General attended a banquet hosted by the Prime Minister of Japan for the leaders and officials attending the summit.

On Thursday night, the Secretary-General traveled to Osaka where the EXPO2025 is taking place.

On Friday morning, Mr. Guterres went to see EXPO2025. He was welcomed by Koji Haneda, the Commissioner-General of the EXPO2025. Then he was greeted by Princess Tsuguko of Takamado and walked with her to the National Day Hall.

In the National Day Hall, the Secretary-General delivered remarks during the official ceremony of the United Nations Special Day. He said that, 80 years ago this month, Hiroshima and Nagasaki were devastated by atomic bombs — a moment that changed the course of history.

“What followed was not only reconstruction, but transformation. Japan chose peace. You chose international cooperation. You chose to help lead the world forward.”

At EXPO2025, the Secretary-General toured the Japanese Pavilion, then the UN Pavilion where he met and greeted UN staff and volunteers and finally, he stopped by the Portuguese Pavilion.

On Saturday morning, 23 August, the Secretary-General left Japan.