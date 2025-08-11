Activities of Secretary-General in Turkmenistan, 3 to 6 August

On Sunday 3 August in the evening, the Secretary-General traveled from Almaty in Kazakhstan to Awaza in Turkmenistan where the Third UN Conference on Landlocked Developing Countries took place this year.

He was greeted by Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedow, the National Leader of the Turkmen People and Chairman of the People’s Council of Turkmenistan.

On Monday, 4 August, the Secretary-General held a meeting with the President of the host country, Serdar Berdimuhamedov. He underscored to him that this Conference is extremely important to mobilize the international community to support landlocked developing countries and thanked Turkmenistan for its generosity for hosting the Conference.

Later in the afternoon, the Secretary-General held a meeting with the UN resident coordinators of 15 landlocked developing countries.

On Tuesday, 5 August, the Secretary-General was received by Mr. Berdimuhamedow in a welcoming reception at Awaza Congress Hall ahead of the beginning of the Third UN Conference on Landlocked Developing Countries Conference. Following that, the Secretary-General headed to the Conference venue.

The Secretary-General officially kicked off the Third UN Conference on the Landlocked Developing Countries with the presence of President Serdar Berdimuhamedov. In his remarks, he said that “geography should never define destiny. Yet, for the 32 landlocked developing countries across Africa, Asia, Europe and South America, geography too often limits development opportunities and entrenches inequality”. He added that this conference is not about obstacles. “It is about solutions. It is about launching a new decade of ambition — through the Awaza Programme of Action and its deliverables — and fully unlocking the development potential of landlocked developing countries.” He underscored that the United Nations is proud to stand with these countries in this effort.

Later that day, the Secretary-General held a joint press conference with Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers and Minister for Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov. The Secretary-General said that this Conference reflects a new era of cooperation taking shape across Central Asia — one grounded in mutual trust, shared priorities, and growing regional solidarity. “At a time when multilateral cooperation is being tested, this spirit of partnership is more essential than ever.”

During the day, the Secretary-General also delivered remarks at the opening session of the Private Sector Forum. This was a closed session.

On the margins of the Conference, the Secretary-General held a number of bilateral meetings. He met with Shavkat Mirziyoyev, President of Uzbekistan, and separately, he held a meeting with Mohammed Reza Aref, First Vice-President of Iran.

He also held a meeting with Irakli Kobakhidze, Prime Minister of Georgia, and with Adylbek Kasymaliev, Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyzstan.

Later in the evening, the Secretary-General was invited to a gala dinner hosted by President Serdar Berdimuhamedow.

On Wednesday morning, 6 August, the Secretary-General departed Turkmenistan.