Activities of Secretary-General in Canada, 16-18 June

On Monday afternoon, 16 June, the Secretary-General travelled to Canada, where he was invited to take part in an outreach session of the G7 leaders summit in Kananaskis, in the province of Alberta.

On Monday evening, in Calgary, the Secretary-General attended a dinner organized for the outreach leaders by the Governor General of Canada, Mary Simon.

On Tuesday, the Secretary-General travelled to Kananaskis, where he took part in a discussion titled “Energy security: diversification, technology and investment to ensure access and affordability in a changing world”. This session included G7 leaders, as well as other leaders invited to the outreach segment of the summit.

The session was closed, but in his remarks, the Secretary-General emphasized that energy security is no longer just about barrels and pipelines. It is about renewable energy and united action to support accessibility, affordability and supercharge sustainable development.

Throughout the day, the Secretary-General had informal meetings with leaders attending the summit and discussed a broad range of topics, including the situation in the Middle East.

On Wednesday morning, 18 June, the Secretary-General travelled back to New York.