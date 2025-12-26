Secretary-General Unequivocally Condemns Deadly Terrorist Attack on Mosque in Syria

The following statement by UN Secretary-General António Guterres was issued today:

The Secretary-General unequivocally condemns the deadly terrorist attack during Friday prayers on 26 December at the Ali Bin Abi Talib mosque in the Wadi al-Dahab neighbourhood of Homs, Syria.

The Secretary-General reiterates that attacks against civilians and places of worship are unacceptable. He stresses that those responsible must be identified and brought to justice.

The Secretary-General takes note that the Syrian authorities have condemned the attack and reaffirmed the State’s commitment to combat terrorism and hold perpetrators accountable.

The Secretary-General extends his condolences to the families of those killed and expresses his sympathy to all those injured, wishing them a prompt and full recovery.