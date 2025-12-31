Secretary-General Condemns Amendments to Israeli Law Ceasing Operations of United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in Near East

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General condemns the adoption by the Knesset on 29 December of amendments to the Law to Cease the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) Operations. These amendments seek to further impede UNRWA’s ability to operate and carry out its mandated activities. The Law and its amendments are inconsistent with the status and international legal framework applicable to UNRWA and must be immediately repealed.

UNRWA is an integral part of the United Nations. The Convention on the Privileges and Immunities of the United Nations remains applicable to UNRWA, its property and assets, and to its officials and other personnel. Property used by UNRWA is inviolable.

The Secretary-General recalls Israel’s obligations under the Charter of the United Nations and the Convention on the Privileges and Immunities of the United Nations. In its Advisory Opinion of 22 October, the International Court of Justice concluded that Israel is under an obligation to ensure full respect for the privileges and immunities accorded to the United Nations, including UNRWA, and its personnel, in and in relation to the Occupied Palestinian Territory.

The Secretary-General reiterates his strong support for UNRWA, which plays an indispensable role in serving the Palestinian people — in Gaza and elsewhere in the region. UNRWA’s continued operations in Gaza contribute to the effective implementation of Security Council resolution 2803 (2025) and the Comprehensive Plan to End the Gaza Conflict on the ground.