Secretary-General Urges Renewed Commitment to Dialogue, Preventive Diplomacy in Message for International Forum of Peace and Trust

(Delayed in transmission.)

Following is UN Secretary-General António Guterres’ message to the International Forum of Peace and Trust, in Ashgabat, 12 December:

I am pleased to send my greetings as Turkmenistan hosts this International Forum of Peace and Trust.

This marks both the culmination of the International Year of Peace and Trust, and the thirtieth anniversary of Turkmenistan’s permanent neutrality.

Our world faces a growing crisis of trust — between nations, within societies, and across communities. We need a renewed commitment to dialogue, preventive diplomacy, and the principles of the United Nations Charter.

This Forum’s focus on strengthening multilateralism and fostering mutual respect reflects the spirit of the International Year: To unite communities, encourage partnership, and advance peace. Central Asia’s dedication to the Zone of Peace, Trust and Cooperation is a prime example.

Let us draw inspiration from this vision and recommit to the hard work of building peace and trust — within and among nations.