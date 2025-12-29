Secretary-General Welcomes United States Announcement of Initial $2 Billion Contribution for United Nations Life-Saving Humanitarian Work

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General welcomes today’s announcement by the United States of an initial $2 billon commitment to the life-saving humanitarian work of the United Nations around the world.

This contribution will increase our ability to save lives, deliver to the most vulnerable and reduce human suffering.

Every dollar counts — and we are committed to making the most of this support to deliver real results for people in desperate need. The Secretary-General urges all donors to step up in the face of the escalating global humanitarian crisis.