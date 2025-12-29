Peace Must Prevail, Secretary-General Says, Calling on World Leaders to ‘Get Serious’ about Fighting Poverty, Not War, in New Year’s Message

Following is the text of UN Secretary-General António Guterres’ New Year’s video message:

As we enter the New Year, the world stands at a crossroads.

Chaos and uncertainty surround us. Division. Violence. Climate breakdown. And systemic violations of international law. A retreat from the very principles that bind us together as a human family.

People everywhere are asking: Are leaders even listening? Are they ready to act?

As we turn the page on a turbulent year, one fact speaks louder than words: Global military spending has soared to $2.7 trillion, growing by almost 10 per cent.

That is 13 times more than all development aid, equivalent to the entire gross domestic product of Africa.

All while conflict rages at levels unseen since World War II.

On this New Year, let’s resolve to get our priorities straight. A safer world begins by investing more in fighting poverty and less in fighting wars. Peace must prevail.

It’s clear the world has the resources to lift lives, heal the planet and secure a future of peace and justice.

In 2026, I call on leaders everywhere: Get serious. Choose people and planet over pain.

And I urge everyone who hears this message: Play your part. Our future depends on our collective courage to act.

This new year, let’s rise together: For justice. For humanity. For peace.