Secretary-General Welcomes Ceasefire Agreement between Cambodia, Thailand

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General welcomes the ceasefire agreement between Cambodia and Thailand as a positive step towards alleviating the suffering of civilians, ending current hostilities and creating an environment conducive to achieving lasting peace.

The Secretary-General expresses his appreciation to Malaysia, the current Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Chair, as well as China and the United States, for their efforts in support of a peaceful resolution of the situation.

The United Nations stands ready to support efforts aimed at sustaining peace and stability in the region.

