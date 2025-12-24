Secretary-General Calls for Peaceful, Credible Elections in Central African Republic, Encourages All to Participate

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

Ahead of presidential, legislative, regional and municipal elections in the Central African Republic on 28 December, the Secretary-General calls on all Central Africans to participate in the electoral process and also calls on authorities to ensure that the polls are conducted in a peaceful, orderly, inclusive and credible manner.

The Secretary-General urges all stakeholders to refrain from actions that could incite violence or undermine the credibility of the process and underlines the importance of safeguarding the rule of law, human rights and fundamental freedoms throughout the electoral period.

The Secretary-General notes that municipal elections, which have not been held in the Central African Republic since 1988, are a key provision of the 2019 Political Agreement for Peace and Reconciliation in the Central African Republic. Their conduct represents an historic milestone in the peace process and a critical step towards consolidating the decentralization of State authority.

The Secretary-General acknowledges the continued support to national authorities provided by the United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in the Central African Republic (MINUSCA) for the organization and conduct of these elections, in coordination with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).

He notes the efforts of the Central African authorities and all those involved in preparing these elections. The Secretary-General reiterates the continued commitment of the United Nations to support the Central African Republic in its efforts to consolidate peace, stability and democratic governance.