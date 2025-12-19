Secretary-General Condemns Killing of Mission in South Sudan Staff Member

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General condemns in the strongest terms the killing of a civilian staff member serving with the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS).

On 15 December, Bol Rhoch Mayol Kuot, a South Sudanese national employed as a language assistant with UNMISS, was forcibly detained by security actors near Wau town in Western Bahr el Ghazal State and subsequently killed by his captors.

The Secretary-General calls upon the Government of South Sudan to spare no effort in ensuring that those responsible for this heinous crime are swiftly brought to justice.

He extends his deepest condolences to the staff member’s family and loved ones and reaffirms the United Nations’ commitment to providing all possible support during this profoundly difficult time.