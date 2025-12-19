Secretary-General Condemns Detention of Additional UN Personnel by Houthis

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General strongly condemns the arbitrary detention on 18 December of a further 10 United Nations personnel by the Houthi de facto authorities, bringing the total number of UN detained personnel to 69.

These detentions render the delivery of UN humanitarian assistance in Houthi-controlled areas untenable. This directly affects millions of people in need and limits their access to life-saving assistance.

The Secretary-General calls for the immediate and unconditional release of all arbitrarily detained personnel from the UN, non-governmental and civil society organizations and diplomatic missions, and calls on the Houthis to rescind the referral of UN personnel for prosecution. He further calls for the respect of international law, including the privileges and immunities of the UN and its personnel, which are essential to enabling humanitarian action in a secure and principled environment.

The Secretary-General and the United Nations will continue sustained efforts with Member States and the Security Council, as well as through direct engagement with the Houthis, to secure the release of all detained UN colleagues. He stands in solidarity with the affected families and communities in Yemen.