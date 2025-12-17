Secretary-General Urges All Countries to Sign, Ratify New UN Convention against Cybercrime, Calls for Solutions Rooted in Human Rights

Following is the text of UN Secretary-General António Guterres’ video message to the International Conference on the Global Partnership against Online Scams, held in Bangkok today:

I am pleased to send warm greetings as you unite to strengthen the Global Partnership against Online Scams. I thank the Royal Thai Government and the UN Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) for co-hosting this important event.

Technology is connecting people and communities like never before. But it is also creating fertile ground for criminals who seek to exploit new frontiers for profit.

Online scams cause tens of billions in losses each year – with artificial intelligence (AI) enabling criminals to deceive victims on an industrial scale. Such abuses erode trust, undermine the rule of law and fuel other dangerous offences – from human trafficking to money laundering to corruption.

This fast-moving crisis demands a fast-moving response.

In October, Member States signed the United Nations Convention against Cybercrime — a landmark treaty that I urge all countries to sign, ratify and implement without delay. We are working to help build capacity, enhance cross-border cooperation and strengthen partnerships across civil society and the private sector.

Today’s conference adds vital momentum, especially as we look ahead to next year’s Global Fraud Summit.

We need solutions rooted in human rights and the rule of law. Let’s work together to shut down online scammers — and build a safer digital world for all. Thank you.