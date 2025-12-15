Resilient Communities ‘Fundamental’ to Preventing Epidemics, Pandemics, Secretary-General Says in International Day Message

Following is UN Secretary-General António Guterres’ message on the International Day of Epidemic Preparedness, observed on 27 December:

On this important day, we remind ourselves that resilient communities are fundamental to preventing, and responding to, epidemics and pandemics.

Our best defence lies not only in science, but in strong local health systems, well-supported frontline health workers, and local leaders who are prepared to guide their communities through crisis.

As epidemic and pandemic threats rise, and humanitarian crises multiply, there is no time to waste.

To help communities and Governments prevent and respond to future pandemics, countries worked with the World Health Organization (WHO) to develop the Pandemic Agreement. The Agreement aims to ensure people everywhere have equitable access to vaccines, treatments, equipment, information and care in a pandemic.

Across every village, city and health centre, it’s time to boost investment in community-based systems for detection, surveillance, communication and containment.

When communities are protected, we are all protected. Let’s help all communities build a strong foundation for both prevention and recovery. Let’s stop epidemics in their tracks.