‘Greed over Need Harms Us All’ Secretary-General Says in Video Message to Conference of States Parties to Convention against Corruption

Following is the text of UN Secretary-General António Guterres’ video message to the eleventh session of the Conference of States Parties to the United Nations Convention against Corruption, in Doha today:

I am pleased to address this Conference of the States Parties to the United Nations Convention against Corruption, and I thank Qatar for hosting this important meeting.

Corruption is not a victimless crime. It fuels conflicts, entrenches inequalities and drains the resources needed to protect people and planet. Every dollar lost to economic crime is a dollar stolen from those striving for a better future.

This conference is about “Shaping Tomorrow’s Integrity”, because in our rapidly evolving world, corruption is evolving too.

Emerging technologies like artificial intelligence (AI) have the potential to accelerate corruption, but also to help us detect and prevent it. But this requires regulation and accountability. It also requires us working together, across Government, the private sector and civil society.

The UN Convention against Corruption provides the framework for that cooperation. Its Review Mechanism has already helped countries identify gaps and advance reforms.

Agreeing on its next phase is essential to ensuring this progress continues. Greed over need harms us all.

Let us reaffirm our resolve to fight impunity, restore trust, and build a future where integrity prevails. Thank you.