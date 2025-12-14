UN Meetings Coverage and Press Releases
Secretary-General Condemns Terrorist Attack on Hanukkah Celebration in Sydney

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General strongly condemns the heinous terrorist attack on a celebration of Hanukkah in Sydney, Australia.  He expresses his deepest condolences to the families of the victims and extends his wishes for a swift and full recovery to those injured.

The Secretary-General stands in solidarity with the people and Government of Australia during this difficult time.  The Secretary-General expresses his solidarity with the Jewish community in the country and worldwide as they gather to celebrate peace and light.

The Secretary-General unequivocally condemns antisemitism in all its forms and reiterates that attacks on religious communities and peaceful celebrations strike at the core values of tolerance, coexistence and human dignity.

