At Riyadh Ministerial, Secretary-General Calls for Intercultural Dialogue to Counter Rising Polarization

Following are UN Secretary-General António Guterres’ remarks at the high-level ministerial meeting of the United Nations Alliance of Civilizations Group of Friends, in Riyadh today:

It is always an honour to address the Group of Friends of the United Nations Alliance of Civilizations. I express my sincere appreciation to the Government of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for hosting this Forum — and supporting the Alliance since its inception 20 years ago.

As you know so well, the global landscape is shifting beneath our feet. The forces of division are on the march. Too often, we see those in positions of power fanning the flames, minorities demonized, migrants and refugees scapegoated, women and youth excluded and abused, [and] international law violated with impunity.

The Alliance of Civilizations was created to help serve as an antidote and an example. To advance mutual respect for cultures, traditions and religious beliefs; to counter extremist forces; and to overcome prejudice, misconceptions, misperceptions and polarization.

Co-sponsored by Spain and Türkiye, its membership has soared from 52 to 161 members — representing every continent and countless societies and cultures. The Alliance’s support of initiatives and programmes across the world shows the transformative power of intercultural relations.

From helping young people bridge differences and find common purpose through team sports to training young peacebuilders. And from establishing networks of women mediators to helping young religious leaders and media-makers debunk hateful discourse and promote social cohesion. These examples and many others reflect a few simple truths: Dialogue saves lives. Mutual respect prevents conflict. Understanding strengthens the social fabric.

Today, we take stock of two decades of progress. But, we must also recognize that the next 20 years will present challenges that are even more complex. The polarization of narratives is a direct threat to international peace and security, human rights and sustainable development.

And it is getting worse with the rapid growth of digital platforms, the rapid spread of hate speech and the misuse of artificial intelligence (AI) to spread disinformation. That’s why the Alliance is needed more than ever.

We must harness the power of intercultural and interreligious dialogue for conflict prevention, peacebuilding and diplomacy in our increasingly multipolar world. And we must ensure more space for the participation of women, youth, civil society, Indigenous Peoples and faith leaders, among others. They are indispensable in promoting understanding and mutual respect.

The Group of Friends of the Alliance represents a diverse array of regions, cultures and perspectives. It has been central to every one of the Alliance’s achievements over the past 20years. Your continued engagement and support, including through the Voluntary Trust Fund, will be critical as we chart the next phase of this journey.

I thank you for supporting the Alliance’s mandate. Let us make the most of this anniversary not only to reflect, but to recommit to dialogue, multilateralism and human dignity.