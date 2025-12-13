Secretary-General Condemns Deadly Drone Attack on Peacekeepers in Sudan

The following statement by UN Secretary-General António Guterres was issued today:

I strongly condemn the horrific drone attacks that targeted the United Nations peacekeeping logistics base in Kadugli, Sudan, on 13 December, resulting in six fatalities and eight injuries — all members of the Bangladeshi peacekeeping contingent serving in the United Nations Interim Security Force for Abyei (UNISFA).

I present my deepest and heartfelt condolences to the Government and people of Bangladesh, to the families of the fallen peacekeepers, and wish a swift recovery to the injured. Support is being provided to the wounded peacekeepers ahead of their evacuation.

Attacks targeting United Nations peacekeepers may constitute war crimes under international law and I remind all parties to the conflict of their obligation to protect UN personnel and civilians. Attacks as the one today in South Kordofan against peacekeepers are unjustifiable. There will need to be accountability.

I express my solidarity with the thousands of peacekeepers who continue to serve under the blue flag in the most dangerous of environments.

I reiterate my call on the warring parties to agree on an immediate cessation of hostilities and to resume talks to reach a lasting ceasefire and a comprehensive, inclusive and Sudanese-owned political process.