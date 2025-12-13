Secretary-General Praises Iraq’s Progress, Resilience at Mission Closing Ceremony

Following are UN Secretary-General António Guterres’ remarks to the ceremony to close the United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI), in Baghdad today:

I thank Prime Minister [Mohammed Shia'] al-Sudani and the Government and people of Iraq for your warm welcome. Iraq’s contributions to humanity are a source of profound inspiration: as a cradle of civilization; as the birthplace of the earliest systems of writing and justice; and as a home to a diverse number of cultures, religions and ethnicities.

The people of Iraq’s progress in recent years is also a source of inspiration. We recognize that today, as we close one chapter of the history of the United Nations and Iraq — and open another. At heart, what we really celebrate and mark is the courage, fortitude and determination of the Iraqi people.

You have overcome decades of violence, oppression, war, terrorism, sectarianism and foreign interference. Against all odds, the Iraqi people never wavered in your commitment to build a peaceful, inclusive society based on the rule of law and democratic institutions. From the drafting of the 2005 Constitution to multiple national and local elections, to the territorial defeat of Da’esh, to stronger relations with your neighbours — and with the global community.

We can see the fruits of that progress, sacrifice and hard work all around us. For those who lived through the troubled early years of the transition, today’s Iraq is unrecognizable and remarkable. A country at peace with increased security and a clear determination to win the battle of development.

UNAMI was honoured and humbled to walk side by side with the Iraqi people. Advising successive Governments and Parliaments on judicial and legal reforms, supporting civic space for women, young people and minorities, and promoting human rights.

When Da’esh seized large parts of Iraqi territory, UNAMI helped mobilize and coordinate support to protect civilians and millions of displaced persons. The Mission also helped advance inclusive, political dialogue and national reconciliation. From the dialogue on power-sharing in Kirkuk to negotiations towards the 2020 Sinjar Agreement between the Government of Iraq and the regional government of Kurdistan to accelerate reconstruction and restore trust, to helping ensure the safe and dignified return of millions of internally displaced persons.

This includes returnees from Al-Hol camp in north-eastern Syria and members of the Yazidi community who were victims of Da’esh — some of whom I met in 2023 to learn about their perseverance in the face of horrific abuse and violence.

I pay tribute to the women and men of UNAMI who supported all this work. We remember the victims of the 2003 terrorist attack on our headquarters at the Canal Hotel that killed 22 of our colleagues and injured over 100 more. It is deeply moving for us to be joined by some of the survivors and victims’ families. We honour the memory and legacy of them all — including Sérgio Vieira de Mello, the first Special Representative to lead the Mission. 19 August is now known as World Humanitarian Day — transforming a day of horror into a day of tribute for humanitarians, everywhere.

I also want to extend a special word of gratitude to the Mission’s national staff members — to the Iraqis who worked year in and year out to rebuild and strengthen their country.

As we look ahead, a host of UN agencies, funds and programmes will continue to work on the ground with the Government and people of Iraq in support of vital development work. Last month, the people of Iraq held their sixth parliamentary election since 2003.

In my meeting with Prime Minister Al-Sudani today, I re-affirmed the United Nations’ commitment to supporting Iraqis as you continue strengthening institutions, governance and accountability, improving public services and diversifying Iraq’s economy. I emphasized that while a mission may conclude, the United Nations will always walk alongside the people of Iraq on the path towards peace, sustainable development and human rights.

Thanks to the Government of Iraq, that shared journey will take on new meaning. We are greatly touched by your decision to dedicate a street in your great city as “UN Street”. It is a powerful symbol of our enduring partnership — a reminder of the road we have travelled together, and the road that still lies ahead.

It is important that the whole of the international community understands that today is a new chapter. Relations between Iraq and the United Nations will be normal relations. The United Nations will continue to be with you every step of the way.