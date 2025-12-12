Secretary-General Deeply Alarmed by Deadly Drone Strike in South Darfur, Demands Parties Uphold International Law across Sudan

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General is deeply alarmed by reports that at least 30 civilians were killed, with many others injured, in a drone strike on the town of Katila in South Darfur State on 8 December.

The attack reportedly took place roughly 150 kilometres south-west of the state capital, Nyala. It comes as the toll of escalating violence on civilians across the Darfur and Kordofan regions — particularly through increasing drone strikes — continues to grow rapidly. Further civilian casualties were reported in another strike on the town of Kutum, in North Darfur State, on the same day.

The Secretary-General condemns all attacks on civilians and civilian infrastructure. He demands that all parties abide by their obligations under international law, including international humanitarian law and international human rights law, across all areas of active conflict in Sudan.

With the 1,000-day mark of this devastating conflict approaching, the Secretary-General reiterates his call on all States with influence over the parties to take immediate action and use their leverage to compel an immediate halt to the fighting and stop the arms flows that are fuelling the conflict. He also calls on the parties to agree on an immediate cessation of hostilities and to resume talks to reach a lasting ceasefire and a comprehensive, inclusive and Sudanese-owned political process. The United Nations stands ready to support genuine steps to end the fighting in Sudan and chart a path towards a durable peace.