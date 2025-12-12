Marking 25 Years Since Algiers Agreement, Secretary-General Urges Eritrea, Ethiopia to Advance Vision of Lasting Peace

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

Today marks the twenty-fifth anniversary of the Algiers Agreement, a landmark peace treaty that formally ended the border conflict between Eritrea and Ethiopia and established a crucial framework for peaceful relations between the two nations. With the support of the international community, the Agreement created mechanisms for demarcating the common border and reaffirmed the fundamental principles of sovereignty and territorial integrity for both nations.

At this important milestone, the Secretary-General reiterates the steadfast support of the United Nations for the Algiers Agreement. He recalls that seven years ago, the leaders of both countries renewed their commitment to peace through a joint declaration, a testament to the power of dialogue and cooperation.

At a time of renewed tensions, the Secretary-General urges Eritrea and Ethiopia to recommit to the vision of lasting peace and the respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity embodied in the Algiers Agreement and strengthen efforts to build good neighbourly relations. He calls upon both countries to continue working with regional and international partners to advance development cooperation for the benefit of all.