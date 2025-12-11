Secretary-General Voices Deep Concern Over Violence in Eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, Stresses Need to Protect Civilians, Restore Peace

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General is deeply alarmed by the escalation in violence in South Kivu and its humanitarian consequences, including the displacement of over 200,000 people since 2 December. The Secretary-General strongly condemns the offensive by the Alliance Fleuve Congo/Mouvement du 23 mars (AFC/M23) in several locations in South Kivu Province, including Kamanyola, Luvungi, Katogota and Uvira, which has resulted in civilian casualties.

He calls for an immediate and unconditional cessation of hostilities, in line with Security Council resolution 2773 (2025). He underscores that this escalation risks seriously undermining efforts to achieve a sustainable resolution of the crisis and increases the risk of a broader regional conflagration. He urges the parties to abide by their commitments under the Washington Accords for Peace and Prosperity, signed on 4 December, and to fully respect the Doha Framework for a Comprehensive Peace Agreement of 15 November.

The Secretary-General notes that the United Nations is fully mobilized to work with partners to ensure the delivery of humanitarian assistance to those in need and reiterates his readiness to continue supporting ongoing diplomatic efforts to restore peace in eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo and the region, in line with the Peace, Security and Cooperation Framework for the Democratic Republic of the Congo and the region.