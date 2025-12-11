United Nations Environment Assembly Must Spark Renewed Resolve to Protect Planet under Strain, Stresses Secretary-General at Nairobi Session

Following is the text of UN Secretary-General António Guterres’ video message to the seventh United Nations Environment Assembly (UNEA-7), in Nairobi today:

Excellencies, distinguished delegates, friends: Our planet is under strain like never before. Temperatures are rising, biodiversity is collapsing and nearly every person on Earth breathes unsafe air. Yet, this Assembly offers hope. With just five years left to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals, UNEA-7 is a moment to invest in resilience, commit to justice and remember what we are fighting for.

Sustainability is the bedrock on which all our other ambitions rest. Peace, prosperity, equality — none of these exist without a planet to exist on. As the Global Environment Outlook 7 reminds us: now is the time for courage and creativity. We must rapidly scale solutions on a range of challenges — from water management and climate resilience, to mining, metals and the environmental footprint of AI [artificial intelligence].

Africa — the birthplace of UNEA — is already leading the way. Here, young minds are inventing a sustainable future. Here, sun and wind promise a green revolution. Here, critical minerals can power clean economies — if harnessed fairly and sustainably.

Excellencies, you meet in turbulent times. Conflict and inequality make meaningful progress for the environment more difficult. But, with the tide turning in favour of renewables, and the help of the next generation, transformation is within reach.

As the United Nations enters its eighty-first year, your work here can remind the world of the power of multilateralism. The UN Water Conference and next year’s first Biodiversity Beyond National Jurisdictions summit will offer further chances for action. In the wake of the UN Climate Summit in Brazil, we must fulfil the promises made and close the gaps that remain.

Friends, our duty is clear. We must transform broken systems, unite policy with science and share solutions with all. Let this be the Assembly that dared to set humanity on a path to protect our only home, for generations to come.