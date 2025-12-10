Democratic Norms Face Unprecedented Stress, Secretary-General Warns in Message to Meeting on Declaration of Principles for International Election Observation

Following is UN Secretary-General António Guterres’ message to the meeting on the Declaration of Principles for International Election Observation, in Geneva today:

I send greetings to the electoral observer community as you gather in Geneva to mark the twentieth anniversary of the Declaration of Principles.

Election observers are crucial guardians of democratic processes. The Declaration is the world’s go-to guide for international observers — deepening their commitment to accuracy and political impartiality and boosting credibility.

The values that inspired this Declaration have stood the test of time. But democratic norms and institutions are under severe — even unprecedented — stress. Such pressures make the role of election observers more important than ever, and also more challenging.

Four critical areas come to mind. First, transparency. We must ensure that rapidly advancing technologies do not derail democracy. That means encouraging tech platforms to rein in disinformation and hate speech. Calling out deliberate falsehoods that are intended to mislead voters. And developing guardrails so innovations lead to more inclusion, not interference.

Second, participation. We must enable women, youth and marginalized communities to play a more meaningful role in electoral processes. Without them, there can be no democratic governance. No progress on the Sustainable Development Goals or the shared ambition of the Pact for the Future.

Third, protection. Election officials and observers embody integrity, courage and commitment to democratic values. Yet they are increasingly a target of intimidation and violence. Their safety and independence must always be safeguarded.

And fourth, partnership. We must continue working together to strengthen transparency and accountability in electoral processes. Last year, we received a record number of requests for UN electoral assistance. You are likely fielding similar demands for support. Our best hope of delivering lies in cooperation and coordination among the 50-plus organizations that have endorsed this Declaration.

Thank you for championing these principles — and putting them into practice. The United Nations is committed to working with all partners to uphold credible and inclusive elections everywhere. They are the lifeblood of democratic governance — and a vital step in building a more peaceful, just and sustainable world. I wish you a productive meeting.