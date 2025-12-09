Secretary-General Gravely Concerned Over Continued Detention of United Nations, Non-Governmental Organization, Diplomatic Personnel in Yemen

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General is gravely concerned about the continued arbitrary detention of 59 United Nations personnel, in addition to dozens of non-governmental organizations, civil society and diplomatic mission personnel. He condemns the referral by the Houthi de facto authorities of United Nations personnel to their special criminal court.

The UN personnel have been held incommunicado, some for years, without any due process, in violation of international law. United Nations personnel, including those who are nationals of Yemen, are immune from legal process in respect of all acts performed by them in their official capacity.

We call on the de facto authorities to rescind the referral and work in good faith towards the immediate release of all detained personnel of the UN, non-governmental organizations and diplomatic community.

The United Nations remains committed to supporting the people of Yemen and delivering principled humanitarian assistance.