Concerned by Reports of Renewed Armed Clashes between Cambodia, Thailand, Secretary-General Urges Restraint, Dialogue to Resolve Border Dispute

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General is concerned by reports of renewed armed clashes between Cambodia and Thailand, particularly the reported air strikes and mobilization of heavy equipment in the border area. He urges both parties to exercise restraint and avoid further escalation.

The border dispute between Cambodia and Thailand has already resulted in significant civilian casualties, damage to civilian infrastructure, and displacement on both sides of the border. The Secretary-General stresses that both parties must protect civilians and facilitate humanitarian relief.

The Secretary-General reiterates his call on the parties to return to the framework of the Joint Declaration signed in Kuala Lumpur on 26 October, recommit to the ceasefire and implement de-escalation and confidence-building measures. He calls on both parties to make full use of all mechanisms for dialogue to find a lasting solution to the dispute through peaceful means.

The United Nations stands ready to support all efforts aimed at promoting peace, stability and development in the region.