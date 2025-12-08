Secretary-General Strongly Condemns Israeli Unauthorized Entry into United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Sheikh Jarrah Compound

The following statement by UN Secretary-General António Guterres was issued today:

I strongly condemn today’s unauthorized entry into the United Nations Sheikh Jarrah compound held by UNRWA [United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East] located in occupied East Jerusalem by Israeli authorities. This compound remains United Nations premises and is inviolable and immune from any other form of interference.

As recently confirmed by the International Court of Justice, any executive, administrative, judicial or legislative action against United Nations property and assets is prohibited under the Convention on the Privileges and Immunities of the United Nations.

I urge Israel to immediately take all necessary steps to restore, preserve and uphold the inviolability of UNRWA premises and to refrain from taking any further action with regard to UNRWA premises, in line with its obligations under the Charter of the United Nations and its other obligations under international law, including those concerning privileges and immunities of the United Nations.