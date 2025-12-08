United Nations Fully Committed to Work with Syrians to Make Political Transition a Success, Secretary-General Says, One Year after Fall of Assad Government

The following statement by UN Secretary-General António Guterres was issued today:

Today marks one year since the fall of the Assad Government and the end of a decades-old system of repression.

I pay tribute to the resilience and courage of the Syrian people, who never stopped nurturing hope despite enduring unimaginable hardship. Today is a day to honour their sacrifices and to renew the aspirations that fuelled the historic change in the country.

What lies ahead is far more than a political transition; it is the chance to rebuild shattered communities and heal deep divisions. It is an opportunity to forge a nation where every Syrian — regardless of ethnicity, religion, gender or political affiliation — can live securely, equally and with dignity.

We, the United Nations, remain fully committed to working with Syrians to make this transition a success. The challenges are significant, but not insurmountable. The past year has shown that meaningful change is possible when Syrians are empowered and supported in driving their own transition.

Today, across Syria, communities are actively working towards shaping the institutions and governance structures that will define their future. Syrian women continue to lead the charge for their rights, justice and equality. While humanitarian needs across the country remain immense, progress has been made in restoring essential services, expanding humanitarian access, and creating pathways for refugees and displaced persons to return. Efforts towards establishing transitional justice mechanisms are underway, while broadening civic participation will help lay the foundation for an inclusive and accountable Syria.

The international community must stand firmly behind this Syrian-led, Syrian-owned transition. This includes ensuring respect for Syria’s sovereignty, removing barriers to reconstruction, funding humanitarian appeals, promoting economic development and ensuring that the transition brings tangible benefits to Syrians on the ground.

On this anniversary, we stand united in purpose — to build a foundation of peace and prosperity and renew our pledge to a free, sovereign, united and inclusive Syria.