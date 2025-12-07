Secretary-General Appalled by Reports of Latest Deadly Attacks on Children, Other Civilians in South Kordofan, Sudan

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General is appalled by reports that dozens of children and other civilians have been killed in the latest deadly attacks in South Kordofan.

At least three separate drone strikes were reported in the town of Kalogi on 4 December, with two hitting a kindergarten and a third hitting a hospital where the injured were brought for treatment.

The Secretary-General condemns all attacks on civilians and civilian infrastructure, noting that the targeting of schools and hospitals may constitute serious violations of international humanitarian law. He stresses that all parties must respect and protect civilians in Sudan and allow and facilitate rapid and unimpeded passage of humanitarian relief — including medical care — for civilians in need.

On the same day, in North Kordofan, an aerial strike hit a humanitarian convoy transporting food assistance to North Darfur, damaging a World Food Programme (WFP) truck and seriously injuring the driver. The Secretary-General deplores this further attack on humanitarian operations at a time of dire needs.

The humanitarian crisis in the Kordofan region continues to spiral as life-saving supplies run low, with famine conditions confirmed in South Kordofan’s state capital, Kadugli. As fighting intensifies, the horrific human rights violations and abuses reported in El Fasher in recent months, as well as reports of serious violations of international humanitarian law, must not be repeated in the Kordofan region.

The Secretary-General calls on all States with influence over the parties to take immediate action and use their leverage to compel an immediate halt to the fighting and stop the arms flows that are fuelling the conflict.

He demands that all parties abide by their obligations under international law, including international humanitarian law and international human rights law, across all areas of active conflict in Sudan, including the Kordofan and Darfur regions.

The Secretary-General renews his call on the parties to agree on an immediate cessation of hostilities and to resume talks to reach a lasting ceasefire and a comprehensive, inclusive and Sudanese-owned political process. The United Nations stands ready to support genuine steps to end the fighting in Sudan and chart a path towards a durable peace.