SG/SM/22941

Secretary-General Deeply Concerned by Attempted Constitutional Power Seize in Benin

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General is deeply concerned by the attempt to unconstitutionally seize power in Benin.

The Secretary-General unequivocally condemns any attempt to undermine democratic governance in Benin, which could also further threaten the stability of the region.  He calls for full respect for the rule of law and the Constitution.

