Secretary-General Welcomes Signing of Washington Peace, Prosperity Accords between Democratic Republic of Congo, Rwanda

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General welcomes the official signing, on 4 December, in Washington, D.C., of the Washington accords for peace and prosperity between the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Rwanda, under the facilitation of the United States. He commends President Donald J. Trump for his efforts and congratulates Presidents Félix Tshisekedi and Paul Kagame on this important milestone.

The Secretary-General underscores that these agreements represent a critical step towards restoring trust between the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Rwanda and in advancing efforts for lasting peace in eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo.

The Secretary-General also welcomes the significant progress made under both the Doha and the African Union-led processes. He urges all parties to honour the commitments they have undertaken, including to respect the permanent ceasefire, as called for by Security Council resolution 2773 (2025).

The Secretary-General reiterates that the United Nations, including the United Nations Organization Stabilization Mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (MONUSCO), stands ready to continue supporting all efforts towards sustainable peace and stability in the Democratic Republic of the Congo and the region.