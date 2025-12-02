Secretary-General Deeply Saddened by Loss of Life Due to Severe Flooding across Sri Lanka, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General is deeply saddened by the tragic loss of life caused by severe flooding and landslides across Sri Lanka, Indonesia, Thailand and Malaysia. More than 1,000 people have reportedly been killed, with many missing and millions affected as heavy rains continue to inundate large areas.

The Secretary-General conveys his heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims and expresses his solidarity with all those affected by these devastating floods.

The United Nations is in close contact with authorities in all four countries and stands ready to support relief and response efforts. UN country teams remain at the disposal of Governments to provide necessary assistance.